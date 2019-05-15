'Black Mirror' Season 5 Trailer With Miley Cyrus Is Here, And It's Intense

Buckle up!

The trailer for the fifth season of “Black Mirror” dropped early Wednesday, and it’s promising to be quite the ride.

Check it out here:

You should've seen it coming. pic.twitter.com/E5bYvVJjik — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 15, 2019

The frantic preview for the latest installment of Netflix’s anthology series promises three new episodes on themes familiar to the show, such as love, privacy and connection.

One clip appears to show Andrew Scott, who plays arch-villain Jim Moriarty in BBC drama “Sherlock,” struggling with the demands of social media and cellphone technology.

“Avengers” actor Anthony Mackie and “Aquaman” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also reportedly feature in an episode that series creator Charlie Brooker has teased as “the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming.”

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and actor Topher Grace are also involved.

The new series won’t premiere until June 5, but it already has people on Twitter very hyped:

Anthony Mackie? Andrew Scott? And another episode directed by Hated In The Nation's James Hawes? This new season of @blackmirror cannot get here fast enough! https://t.co/gGrQr3eZTY — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) May 15, 2019

Miley Cyrus is in the new series of Black Mirror. Please let it be an hour of Liam Hemsworth giving her bad frights. — Emer McLysaght (@EmerTheScreamer) May 15, 2019

OMFG MILEY AND BLACK MIRROR I CANT BREATHE — jo (@joanneraygrande) May 15, 2019

Is this some kind of Hannah Montana/Sherlock Holmes/Marvel fusion episodes? — Fredrik (@F_Edits) May 15, 2019

genuinely cannot think of an actor better suited to Black Mirror than Andrew Scott — Bonnie McLaren (@bonaldmcdonald) May 15, 2019

"Every farytale needs an old fashion vilan" pic.twitter.com/V3nfB0gnbV — sam (@srsmalik) May 15, 2019

Black Mirror is one of the greatest series of our times. Because it contains the truth about us... https://t.co/FOrWyR2UWV — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) May 15, 2019

Oh my god! I didn't think it would be back again so soon! I genuinely thought we were in for another December release date. So so excited for the 5th June now. This new season seems to have a great cast! #BlackMirror https://t.co/09tONWWSyU — DoctorBlue (@The_Blue_Doctor) May 15, 2019

Black Mirror season 5 starring Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus pic.twitter.com/YjUPDDXrTt — Mᴀʀɪᴀ. (@misstrainwreck) May 15, 2019

The new series follows the release of the first-ever “Black Mirror” movie, the choose-your-own-adventure-style “Bandersnatch,” in December.