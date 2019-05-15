'Black Mirror' Season 5 Trailer With Miley Cyrus Is Here, And It's Intense

Buckle up!
The trailer for the fifth season of “Black Mirror” dropped early Wednesday, and it’s promising to be quite the ride.
Check it out here:
The frantic preview for the latest installment of Netflix’s anthology series promises three new episodes on themes familiar to the show, such as love, privacy and connection.
One clip appears to show Andrew Scott, who plays arch-villain Jim Moriarty in BBC drama “Sherlock,” struggling with the demands of social media and cellphone technology.
“Avengers” actor Anthony Mackie and “Aquaman” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also reportedly feature in an episode that series creator Charlie Brooker has teased as “the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming.”
Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and actor Topher Grace are also involved.
The new series won’t premiere until June 5, but it already has people on Twitter very hyped:
The new series follows the release of the first-ever “Black Mirror” movie, the choose-your-own-adventure-style “Bandersnatch,” in December.