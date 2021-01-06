Black Organizers Mobilized Voters And Won The Georgia Senate Runoffs

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of the two Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia, and Stacey Abrams, a former candidate for Georgia governor, at a Sunday campaign event in Atlanta. Warnock won election.

The South had something to say on Tuesday night as results from the Georgia Senate runoffs rolled in and wins were later announced for two Democrats: Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), giving Georgia a Democratic Senate seat for the first time in over a decade. With the win, Warnock also became the first Black senator to represent the state and only the 11th Black senator ever elected. Ossoff also made history, becoming the youngest senator in 40 years and the first Jewish senator elected to a Southern state since the 1880s.

Warnock gave a powerful victory speech, evoking the racism his mother faced in the Jim Crow South.

“The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator,” he said.

Folks on Black Twitter, including newly elected Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), civil rights activist Bernice King and activist Brittany Packnett, were quick to point out that this victory was made possible by the Black organizers who mobilized Georgia voters and the Black women who consistently show up and use their political power.

Black women did this—but this isn't just "Black Girl Magic." This is the result of pure organizing, labor, and love that Black women have poured into GA.



Gratitude to every one of my sisters who willed the possibilities of this moment into existence. We see you and we love you. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 6, 2021

Love Black women every day, not just on election days. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 6, 2021

Black people didn’t save you. Black people saved ourselves, once again. Black people saved themselves in a state that tried VERY hard to prevent that from happening again.



But that’s the funny thing about justice:



When *Black people* win... *everybody* benefits.



Fancy that. pic.twitter.com/c76ket6Ikc — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) January 6, 2021

Warnock’s and Ossoff’s victories give the Democrats control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker vote.

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown and other prominent Black women organizers were especially praised for their consistent work on the ground to register and empower voters across the state.

Brown told HuffPost that despite the fact that many social media users were uplifting Black people — and Black women specifically — for “saving America,” their votes weren’t cast with the intention of saving this country.

“We’re not doing this work for you, we’re doing this work for us and what Black folks did last night wasn’t about saving the Democratic Party, it wasn’t about saving America, it was about saving us,” Brown said. “And to the extent that wherever Black people have actually won, it makes things better for all of us, all of America. And so part of what is embedded into our experience is that as we literally have been on the frontlines of fighting for democracy, it’s not only been good for us but it’s been good for all of America.”

In a statement from Nsé Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, where Warnock previously served as chair, she said that America is realizing that Georgia is a battleground state, something local Black organizers knew for years.

“We are undoing a history of voter suppression and injustice in Black and Brown communities. The changes we are seeing now didn’t happen overnight, and we are not solving our challenges with just one vote. “Over the last couple of months, the New Georgia Project Action Fund has knocked on millions of doors, called, texted, and held in-depth conversations with voters across Georgia. Organizers showed up, and the voters decided. We know that our community is ready for change. We are ready to fight COVID-19 and to be represented in the halls of power by real leadership.”

Social media lavished praise on Abrams, who founded the voting rights advocacy group Fair Fight Action after her controversial gubernatorial loss in 2016, for her work battling voter suppression and engaging citizens.

Stacey Abrams lost an election, and instead of burning the house down, she helped build a better one. That's leadership. pic.twitter.com/WZDbipR4bj — Kelsey Hightower (@kelseyhightower) January 6, 2021

LOL. Stacey Abrams is by far the finest, most diligent and dedicated public servant in America. It's not even close. — NOT VAN JONES BUT VAN LATHAN (@VanLathan) January 6, 2021

Users also gave a special shoutout to historically Black colleges and universities, noting that alumni from Morehouse College, Spelman College and Howard University now have major political representation in Warnock, Abrams and Harris, respectively.

If a Morehouse man becomes a U.S. Senator, while a Howard alumna is the Vice-President, and both were aided by a Spelman woman, I NEVER NEVER NEVER want to hear any more talk about HBCU's not preparing you for the "real world". — January 29th (@KevCoke6) January 5, 2021

Ufot said she has faith in Warnock to continue to focus on civil rights as he assumes his new position.

“I call on Senator-elect Warnock to make voting rights and democracy a top priority as he enters his term in the U.S. Senate,” her statement read. “As long as voter suppression efforts continue, our people risk being silenced. It’s time to make our most basic American right permanent: the right to vote, and the right to choose our elected officials.”

