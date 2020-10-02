Style & Beauty

Cozy Fall Accessories From Black-Owned Brands You Need In Your Wardrobe

It's the most wonderful time of the year (for accessories).

The year 2020 and the coronavirus have really done a number on our sense of the passage of time, but it is in fact fall. You can tell by the changing leaves, the cooling air and the improving accessories.

While our favorite accessory of any season remains a face mask (cute options here and here!), autumn brings with it an opportunity to add a little more oomph to our ensembles.

The accessories below, from Black-owned brands, are perfect for a long autumn stroll, whether through a park or from your bed to your couch.

Below, nine cozy fall accessories from Black-owned businesses:

Thrilling Multicolor Scarf
Thrilling
Get the Thrilling multicolor scarf for $22
Island Tribe Indio Hat
Island Tribe
Get the Island Tribe Indio hat for $150
Layd Beret
Layd
Get the Layd Beret for $64
Peju Obasa Sunmo Suya Bag
Peju Obasa
Get the Peju Obasa Sunmo Suya bag for $232
Tree Fairfax Lois Belt
Tree Fairfax
Get the Tree Fairfax Lois belt for $45
LemLem by Liya Kebede Zoya Sarong
LemLem
Get the LemLem by Liya Kebede Zoya sarong for $195
Brother Vellies Nile Handbag
Brother Vellies
Get the Brother Vellies Nile handbag for $995
Coco and Breezy Moxi Sunglasses
Coco and Breezy
Get the Coco and Breezy Moxi sunglasses for $285
FlameKeepers Hat Club Turtle WB Chestnut Hat
FlameKeepers Hat Club
Get the FlameKeepers Hat Club Turtle WB chestnut hat for $175
