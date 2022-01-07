You can never have too many handbags — or at least that’s the motto I go by. Over the years, I’ve collected a multitude of bags in different sizes, shapes, colors and price points. Even the ultra-tiny micro bags that can barely fit my keys.
But as my collecting hobby progressed, I began to really think about what it means to shop intentionally when it comes to accessories. Going out into the world with a nice-looking handbag in tow is confidence-boosting, but when it also comes from a Black designer whose values align with mine, something as mundane as a trip to the grocery store becomes a deeply personal experience.
My dive into finding Black-owned bags started with well-known brands like Telfar and Brandon Blackwood, and expanded as I became more familiar with other designers. These discoveries were largely due to following accounts on Instagram dedicated to sharing Black-owned businesses and brands, such as @blackownedeverything, @betonblackowned and @15percentpledge.
Black representation in fashion remains an area with room for improvement for the industry — especially in the handbag arena — but in the meantime, there’s always room to celebrate and embrace the Black designers that do exist. These designers experiment with different textures and silhouettes, and make their bags accessible either on their own websites or through large retailers like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue.
Many Black designers also use their platforms to share thoughtful messages, stand up for social justice issues and give back to their communities, and several are included in the non-exhaustive list below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Vavvoune Riya
Smooth Italian leather was used to construct this boxy shoulder bag designed by Valerie Blaise, founder and designer of Brooklyn-based Vavvoune
. It features an asymmetric side curve and a removable 13- to 14-inch strap. The magnetic snap closure keeps all of your belongings secure.
Get it at Nordstrom for $269.50.
A A K S Delma
A quality tote bag belongs in every bag collection and this one from Akosua Afriyie-Kumi's A A K S
is handcrafted from colorful woven rafﬁa in Ghana. It features leather handles, an inner pocket and a drawstring closure.
Get it at Made Trade for $231.
Mateo Diana
As the son of a seamstress, Matthew Harris' close relationship with fashion is reflected in his brand Mateo
, which first became notable for its fine jewelry collections. The brand expanded to include a bag collection, including the Diana tote. The croc-effect bag features two top handles, a detachable shoulder strap and metal feet so it never has to touch the ground.
Get it at Farfetch for $341.
EDAS
Sade Mims, the lead designer and founder of EDAS
, described EDAS bags
as "eclectic," and this Yshaia bag's eye-catching appearance is just that. Made of aged leather on the exterior and cotton lining on the interior, this mini bag features rounded edges and a unique, oversized buckle on the strap.
Get it at Saks Fifth Avenue for $275.
Ashya
Founded in 2017 by Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece, New York-based Ashya
delivers multifunctional travel accessories that aim to "diversify cultural perspectives through broadly researched narratives and design." This Bolo bag is hand-stitched and made of vegetable tanned cow leather and custom 14k gold plated hardware. The styling options are limitless, as you can wear it around your neck or waist, or as a crossbody or mini backpack.
Get it at Saks Fifth Avenue for $395.
Shekudo
Akudo Iheakanwa is the sole creative director of Shekudo
, a sustainable footwear and accessories brand that produces all of its products in Lagos, Nigeria by local artisans and craftsmen. The Maitama Moon bag measures 13 inches in diameter and is inspired by traditional raffia round bags in Ghana.
Get it at The Folklore for $275.
Anima Iris
Wilglory Tanjong, the founder of Anima Iris
, draws inspiration for her bags from Africa's history and cultures. Each bag is handcrafted by artisans in Dakar, Senegal, including this croc-embossed top-handle Zaza bag that comes with a magnetic closure. It comes in colors Keri, Berry and Dahlia.
Get it at Revolve for $350.
Joel Lani
Under the creative direction of Adetoun Ajeigbe, Joel Lani
offers handmade leather accessories produced in Lagos, Nigeria by local artisans. The Anika petite bag features a snakeskin-inspired print design. It comes with a detachable leather strap in addition to the built-in leather top handle.Get it at The Folklore for $205.
Max + Min
For a stylish micro bag, look to Tiarra Smallwood's brand Max + Min
. The multifunctional mini Meru bag functions as a clutch, crossbody, belt bag and shoulder bag. It comes with a removable crossbody strap and a removable top handle. Like the name projects, Smallwood's inspiration behind each bag is to "create for the minimalist fashion lover while keeping maximum attention to details," according to the brand's site
.
Get it at Saks Fifth Avenue for $298.
Brandon Blackwood
Brandon Blackwood
's unique bags rose in popularity after releasing his "End Systematic Racism" mini tote bags in 2020 in support of Black Lives matter protests. Since then, many celebrities have sported his trunks, totes, wallets, puffer and shoulder bags. This Syl crescent-shaped tote has an exterior made of real pony hair and features a zip closure.
Get it at Bloomingdale's for $170
and see more Brandon Blackwood bags at Nordstrom
or on the brand's website.
Silver and Riley
This bright, cylinder-shaped bag from Silver and Riley
can be worn in several ways, including as a tote with the top handle, on your shoulder or as a crossbody thanks to its detachable adjustable shoulder strap. It is handcrafted in Turkey, which Silver and Riley founder and world traveler Lola Banjo chose because of its reputation for quality craftsmanship.
Get it at Silver and Riley for $395.
Homage Year
According to the product page, Homage Year's vegan leather Intuitive Ova bag is "for those who need extra help trusting that deep intuitive feeling that we all have, but tend to ignore." Homage Year was founded in 2014 byBronx native and Atlanta resident Antoine Manning
after the passing of his father. Each bag is intentionally designed, including the color ways, which each represent different virtues.
Get it at Homage Year for $275.
Hogoè Kpessou
Hogoè Kpessou launched her self-titled bag brand in 2020, with her designs being inspired by her West African roots. This sage crossbody bag is made of leather and includes a zipper closure at the top and a detachable leather shoulder strap.
Get it at Hogoè Kpessou for $225.