12 Bath Products From Black-Owned Businesses For A Relaxing Long Weekend

Body oils, scrubs, candles and more. You deserve it.

It’s been a long week. Month. Season. Year.

Summer isn’t technically over until the end of September, but Labor Day weekend does mark an ending of sorts, regardless of time having no meaning right now.

However you plan on spending the three-day weekend, it’s a prime opportunity to partake in some self-care. If you have Monday off, you’ve got a whole extra day to light up some candles, get in the tub, do a face mask and ignore your Twitter feed. Not to mention, taking a bath is an optimal way to social distance and stay at home.

Even better, you can use the opportunity to support Black-owned businesses at the same time. The below brands feature everything you need to unwind and find peace amid the chaos ― at least momentarily.

Below, 12 bath products from Black-owned businesses for your most relaxing weekend yet.

Jade & Fox Co. Vixen Body Oil
Jade & Fox
Get the Jade & Fox Co. vixen body oil for $16
Beneath Your Mask Polish Detoxifying Body Scrub
Beneath Your Mask
Get the Beneath Your Mask polish detoxifying body scrub for $70
Oui the People Matte Gold Sensitive Skin Razor
Oui the People
Get the Oui the People matte gold sensitive skin razor for $75
228 Grant Street Candle Co. Amber + Sandalwood Jar
228 Grant Street Candle Co.
Get the 228 Grant Street Candle Co. amber + sandalwood jar for $21
Goodnight Darling Deep Detox Bath Soak
BLK+GRN
Get the Goodnight Darling deep detox bath soak for $23
Buttah by Dorion Renaud Whipped Body Butter
Buttah by Dorion Renaud
Get the Buttah whipped body butter for $29
BaseButter Radiate Face Jelly
BaseButter
Get the BaseButter radiate face jelly for $21
Grn Dry Body Brush
BLK + GRN
Get the Grn dry body brush for $14
Organic Bath Co. Zesty Morning Bar Soap
Organic Bath Co.
Get the Organic Bath Co. zesty morning bar soap for $8
Aba Love Apothecary Petal Facial Mist
Aba Love Apothecary
Get the Aba Love Apothecary petal facial mist for $22
Briogeo Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Detangling Spray
Briogeo
Get the Briogeo aloe + oat milk ultra soothing detangling spray for $24
Beneath Your Mask Illuminate Clarifying Face Mask
Beneath Your Mask
Get the Beneath Your Mask illuminate clarifying face mask for $70
