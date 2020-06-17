HuffPost Finds

The Black-Owned Beauty Products Sephora's Beauty Director Loves

Sephora carries nearly 300 beauty brands. Right now, 36 are owned by people of color, seven of which are Black-owned and founded.

Sephora Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell shares her favorite Black-owned beauty products at Sephora.&nbsp;
It’s no secret that the beauty industry has a long history of overlooking women of color, especially Black women. It’s still newsworthy when a beauty brand unveils a truly inclusive shade range — something that should simply be the industry standard.

No amount of concealer can cover up the fact that many beauty brands owned by people of color are missing from major retailers. But Sephora hopes to change that.

Right now, Sephora sells 36 beauty brands owned by people of color — seven of which are Black-owned and founded, according to a Sephora spokesperson. In total, Sephora carries nearly 300 beauty brands.

“We know we can do better,” the spokesperson told HuffPost Finds in an email.

The beauty retailer is putting its money where its lip-lined mouth is, becoming one of the first brands to commit to the “15% Pledge” — a movement that calls on major retailers to commit 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses because Black people make up 15% of the U.S. population.

The ”15% Pledgesocial initiative was spurred by Aurora James, founder of the sustainable footwear brand Brother Vellies.

Sephora is just one of many beauty brands dealing with calls to action over Black Lives Matter, including Glossier and Ulta.

Earlier this month, Sephora announced it had donated $1 million to organizations that fight racial injustice. Sephora also gave Beauty Insiders — those devout beauty shoppers who accumulate points with every Sephora purchase — the ability to turn those points into a donation to the National Black Justice Coalition.

If you’re a beauty lover and want to do your part in supporting the Black community, buying from Black-owned beauty brands is an easy way to redistribute the wealth.

Though many beauty brands founded by folks of color carry products that cater to the needs of women of color, they also carry products that can — and should! — be used by anyone and everyone.

You might already be familiar with a few Black-owned beauty brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs, but what are the other ones you should follow?

To find out, we spoke with Sephora Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell, who shared some of her favorite Black-owned beauty products at Sephora. (Spoiler: She shares the secret to your quarantine-skin struggles).

Below, Sephora Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell’s favorite Black-owned beauty products at Sephora.

1
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Sephora
"Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is juicy and hydrating enough to wear on bare lips, but layers beautifully over any of your favorite lipsticks. The lip gloss range is just too good – it really suits all skin tones. I can confidently say you need every single color," Sewell said.

Find it in six universal shades for $19.
2
Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation
Sephora
"Pat McGrath is known for her avant-garde runway looks, while still maintaining flawless skin-like perfected complexions. Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation is a beautiful, natural finish foundation that is incredibly customizable. Applying with your fingers, which is Pat’s favorite method, causes the warmth of your hands to impart a natural, healthy glow. You can also apply it with a pressing motion and a dense brush, which will result in a soft, satin medium to buildable coverage," Sewell said.

Find it in 36 shades for $68.
3
Golde Original Turmeric Tonic for Skin Glow + Debloat
Sephora
"My love of cooking and the explosion of more accessible wellness products has made incorporating stellar ingredients into my beauty diet so much easier. I love making wellness lattes as a nighttime treat, like the Golde Tumeric Tonic for Skin Glow + Debloat. It’s a great way for me to enjoy the benefits of immunity supporting turmeric, skin-boosting coconut and gut-supporting ginger in seconds," Sewell said.

Find it for $29.
4
Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform
Sephora
"My pre-COVID skin routine involved getting facials every six weeks to treat my acne-prone skin, so, needless to say, my skin was suffering come February. Luckily, I discovered Shani Darden Retinol Reform around that time. Retinol is a wonderful ingredient for the skin that aids in cell turnover, helps to boosts overall radiance and can even help address the appearance of fine lines. Shani took it a step further and added lactic acid to up the exfoliation properties and make it more effective. Consistency is key with any skin care product, especially one containing retinol, so give yourself a solid eight to 12 weeks of regular usage, and always wear sunscreen for best results," Sewell said.

Find it for $30 to $88.
