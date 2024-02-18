9 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Shopping At Target

Kick off Black History Month with some of the best Black-owned beauty brands that Target has to offer.
These pioneering businesses feature top-notch makeup, skin care and hair care, all made with Black and melanated beauty at the forefront. They may be exactly what your current beauty lineup is missing.
Read on for some truly exciting brands that are changing the game for sun protection, the perfect nude lip, natural hair care and more.
HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Mented Cosmetics, whose nude lipsticks are simply the best available
Rosen Skincare, a pioneering clean beauty brand that’s actually affordable
The hugely popular Black Girl Sunscreen brand, whose sun care products don’t leave a white cast
Camille Rose, a foodie’s answer to hair care
The Lip Bar (TLB), a maximum-impact-with-minimal-effort beauty brand
Undefined, the best new skin care brand you just haven’t heard of yet
Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN), a hair care brand that expertly utilizes natural ingredients
Kinky-Curly, whose creamy Knot Today leave-in conditioner is a true holy grail
Mielle Organics, a viral hair care brand
