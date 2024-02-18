ShoppingBeautytargetBlack-owned business

9 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Shopping At Target

Whether you’re looking for the perfect nude lip or sun protection, these brands are changing the game.
Some of the best Black-owned beauty brands at Target include Mented Cosmetics, skin care brand Undefined and hair care brand Camille Rose.
Kick off Black History Month with some of the best Black-owned beauty brands that Target has to offer.

These pioneering businesses feature top-notch makeup, skin care and hair care, all made with Black and melanated beauty at the forefront. They may be exactly what your current beauty lineup is missing.

Read on for some truly exciting brands that are changing the game for sun protection, the perfect nude lip, natural hair care and more.

1
Mented Cosmetics, whose nude lipsticks are simply the best available
Founded in 2017 by two Black women, Mented Cosmetics is changing the game when it comes to high-quality, high-performing makeup for melanated skin. Mented’s first release, its nude lipsticks, quickly made a splash in the beauty world: Available in matte, semimatte and lip gloss styles, these lippies sit comfortably on lips while delivering richly pigmented blends of brown, pink and purple that you simply can’t find elsewhere. (I’m personally convinced that its nude lipsticks are the best I’ve ever tried.) Its other offerings, like its wide range of foundation sticks, lip liners and eyebrow pencils, are also sure to wow. All of its products are vegan and cruelty-free — as well as easy on the wallet.
Mented semimatte nude lipstick: $16.50 at TargetShop Mented Cosmetics at Target
2
Rosen Skincare, a pioneering clean beauty brand that’s actually affordable
Rosen Skincare founder Jamika Martin had long been frustrated by the lack of affordable, clean hyperpigmentation- and acne-fighting products, so she made it happen herself. Rosen Skincare is the impressive result. Rosen has been one of my favorite skin care brands for a few years now; its natural ingredients, thoughtful formulations and affordable price point are a breath of fresh air in today’s beauty industry, and its products are effective even for sensitive skin. Its Super Smoothie Cleanser is a reviewer favorite. It’s filled with antioxidants, antibacterial fruit powders and natural vitamin C to fade dark spots, balance oily skin and simply make you glow.
Rosen Super Smoothie Cleanser: $17.49 at TargetShop Rosen at Target
3
The hugely popular Black Girl Sunscreen brand, whose sun care products don’t leave a white cast
Black Girl Sunscreen’s products provide broad spectrum sun protection that dries clear without leaving behind blotchy white residue. Its original viral sunscreen, the Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30, effortlessly blends into skin while moisturizing with jojoba, avocado and sunflower oils. The brand also offers SPF 45 sunscreen, sunscreen for kids, spray-on formulas and even an SPF 50 lip gloss. Its products are also cruelty-free and vegan!
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30: $15.99 at TargetShop Black Girl Sunscreen at Target
4
Camille Rose, a foodie’s answer to hair care
Originally created to address the eczema of the founder’s five children, which had progressed from irritating their skin to severely drying out their hair, Camille Rose is a nature-inspiredhair care brand that believes whatever goes on your body should also be good enough to go in it. As a result, all of its products are made using food-grade ingredients and innovative gourmet blends. Its most popular product to date is its Almond Jai Twisting Butter, a styling butter that deeply conditions thick, dry curls using almond oil extract, soiree of honey, and aloe vera. Its innovative moisturizing blend also nourishes the scalp and stimulates hair growth.
Camille Rose Almond Jai Twisting Butter: $20.49 at TargetShop Camille Rose at Target
5
The Lip Bar (TLB), a maximum-impact-with-minimal-effort beauty brand
TLB specializes in statement-making, easy-to-use beauty essentials for all complexions.While it first focused on quality lipsticks (as its name suggests), it now offers a plethora of popular products, like highlighting blush, caffeine-infused concealer, lip liner and volumizing mascara. Everything it makes is vegan, too!
TLB Nourishing Lipstick: $13.99 at TargetShop TLB at Target
6
Undefined, the best new skin care brand you just haven’t heard of yet
Aiming to democratize and “undefine” beauty, Undefined's products are made with plant-based, good-for-skin ingredients at accessible prices. Its offerings are plenty innovative, too: You should check out its restorative night serum, which is made with bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative that similarly brightens skin and diminishes acne without the side effects commonly found with retinol, like peeling and sensitivity to the sun. In addition to smoothing, rejuvenating bakuchiol, the serum includes antioxidants and plant oils to deeply nourish and repair the skin barrier while you sleep.
Undefined Night Serum: $23.80 at Target (regularly $28)Shop Undefined at Target
7
Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN), a hair care brand that expertly utilizes natural ingredients
TGIN expertly formulates its products for natural, textured hair by utilizing natural ingredients that offer the best of nature’s healing properties. You can’t go wrong with anything from its nourishing, curl-loving lineup, but its Honey Miracle deep-conditioning hair mask is a reviewer favorite for its ability to hydrate tresses while treating itchy, flaky scalps. The mask includes raw honey to moisturize without leaving behind residue, and its olive and jojoba oils are said to provide "just enough slip" for you to gently detangle while simultaneously repairing your hair cuticles and shafts. Use it weekly for the best results.
TGIN Honey Miracle hair mask: $22.99 at TargetShop TGIN at Target
8
Kinky-Curly, whose creamy Knot Today leave-in conditioner is a true holy grail
Kinky-Curly is a mainstay for excellent, nourishing hair care that’s as easy to use as it is effective. Made with organic ingredients, its creamy Knot Today leave-in conditioner provides what reviewers say isa truly impressive slip that detangles tresses with ease while smoothing hair cuticles to counteract frizz. You’ll love how well it hydrates curls without weighing them down. It can also be used as a rinse-out conditioner, making it a truly versatile addition to your routine.
Kinky-Curly Knot Today conditioner: $13.99 at TargetShop Kinky-Curly at Target
9
Mielle Organics, a viral hair care brand
Mielle’s products have long been beloved by users for their incorporation of natural products that garner real results; its founder, former nurse Monique Rodriguez, conceived of the brand while perfecting her own natural hair care regimen, which then went viral among her social media followers. Its Rosemary Mint Scalp & Strengthening Hair Oil is a raved-about staple, infused with biotin and essential oils to promote hair growth while strengthening and thickening strands from roots to ends. Reviewers also say it has helped with dandruff and irritated, dry scalps. (Read more of HuffPost’s coverage on this cult-favorite product here. Mielle was recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, and Rodriguez remains CEO.)
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil: $9.99 at TargetShop Mielle Organics at Target

