9 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Shopping At Target

Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN), a hair care brand that expertly utilizes natural ingredients

TGIN expertly formulates its products for natural, textured hair by utilizing natural ingredients that offer the best of nature’s healing properties . You can’t go wrong with anything from its nourishing, curl-loving lineup, but its Honey Miracle deep-conditioning hair mask is a reviewer favorite for its ability to hydrate tresses while treating itchy, flaky scalps. The mask includes raw honey to moisturize without leaving behind residue, and its olive and jojoba oils are said to provide "just enough slip" for you to gently detangle while simultaneously repairing your hair cuticles and shafts. Use it weekly for the best results.