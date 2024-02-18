9 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Shopping At Target

Target Some of the best Black-owned beauty brands at Target include Mented Cosmetics, skin care brand Undefined and hair care brand Camille Rose.

Kick off Black History Month with some of the best Black-owned beauty brands that Target has to offer.

These pioneering businesses feature top-notch makeup, skin care and hair care, all made with Black and melanated beauty at the forefront. They may be exactly what your current beauty lineup is missing.

Read on for some truly exciting brands that are changing the game for sun protection, the perfect nude lip, natural hair care and more.