12 Thoughtful, Unique Gifts Under $100 From Black-Owned Brands

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Or, it’s a dreaded time if you never seem to know what to buy the people in your life. You could scour the sites of major retailers, but there’s also the option to support small Black-owned businesses.

There’s been a lot of talk about buying from Black-owned businesses this year, which tend to be underfunded and lack the same support as their white counterparts. Now’s the time to continue showing your support.

The gifts below are perfect for any fashion or beauty lover on your list. They’re useful, unique, wallet-friendly, and one is even an award-winner. Order these goods now so they can be delivered in time for the holidays.

Acrylic Pins

KLigg Co.

As accessories, pins can add a major style punch and even convey a message. KLigg’s “always growing” acrylic pin measures less than 1.5 inches but is a great addition to a jacket or lapel of a blazer. You can wear it alone or add it to a cluster, including the brand’s “well read” pin.

A Mask That Doubles As A Pocket Square

Tylmen

Masks have become a part of everyday life, pretty much for the foreseeable future. And Tylmen, a brand started by Lloyd Yates in his dorm room, has added a stylish spin to the accessory. The masks are handmade from recycled fabric and double as a pocket square. The polka-dot style is a nice option, but the masks come in a variety of colors and prints.

Camo T-Shirt Bun Wrap

You Go Natural

Anyone who’s ever tried to tie a turban or head wrap knows it can be a bit tough to get the style just right. You Go Natural makes it easy with a wrap that already comes constructed with a tied bun. Simply throw it on and go. The material is jersey knit and the satin lining is easy on the tresses.

Fast Face Kit

The Lip Bar

Having a streamlined makeup routine is something beauty lovers are willing to pay good money for. And for less than $100, The Lip Bar’s Fast Face Kit includes the essentials, like foundation, a palette, eyeliner, lipstick and more. The six-piece set comes in six different shades to complement a range of complexions.

Ankara-Print Necklace

Bombchel

The vibrant ankara print of Bombchel’s necklace is the perfect finishing touch for any blazer or even the most basic of T-shirts. The braided strand has layers of cloth-wrapped hoops and has a ribbon tie that’s easily adjustable. Also, the necklace comes with a useful pouch that’s perfect for storage or even presenting as a gift.

Cold Brew Beard Oil

Motsi

Beards need to be taken care of just like any hair on the face or body. And this Cold Brew Beard Oil from Motsi has killer ingredients to keep skin and hair looking and feeling moisturized. It contains argan, avocado and apricot oils. Also, the coffee-scented oil actually contains coffee beans.

An Award-Winning Makeup Brush Set

Yubi

You know a beauty product is pretty great when it wins best invention of the year. Yubi’s Miracle Brush tool, or “wings,” slide over the fingers and attach a buff or blending brush. This offers the precision of using your fingers, but without the mess. Makeup can be blended with ease for a smooth, flawless look.

Hair And Body Set

Adiva

Finding a moisturizer that nourishes dry, cracked skin without leaving it oily can be tough. That’s where Adiva Naturals’ Crocodile Killer comes in. It features avocado and sweet almond oil, as well as shea butter. The set also includes the Hair & Body Refresher that’s packed with aloe vera and lightly scented for a midday mist of the hair, to set makeup, or even as a linen spray.

Afro Cameo Earrings

Styledentity

Though larger earrings tend to make a statement, these Styledentity earrings are just one inch long ― but the cameo studs are surely statement-making. The design comes in a range of colors, from yellow to green to purple, and features the profile of a Black woman, her puff and hoop earrings.

T-Shirt Towel

Naturalicious

Naturalicious offers tons of products for curly hair, but it’s the T-shirt Towel that’s truly a lifesaver. The cotton material is gentle on the hair and helps to combat friction and frizz that can come from using the average bath towel to dry your hair. The towel can be wrapped and twisted, and there’s an elastic band to keep it in place.

Crescent Bangle Bracelet

Lorraine West

A thin bangle is perfect for anyone on your list who appreciates a minimalist style. This Lorraine West bangle pretty much goes with any look and can be worn alone or stacked. Also, the copper finish is a nice departure from the usual silver or gold. The hammered bracelet is handmade and comes in three adjustable sizes.

Ingrown Hair Mask

Flaunt