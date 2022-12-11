Shopping
10 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands That You Can Buy At Target

Give gifts that count this year by shopping products from Black-owned brands at Target.

If you like to put thought into your gifts, it’s also important to consider where your presents are coming from. When shopping at Target, you are shopping from a big business, but the red-dot retailer has made it a mission to carve out shelf space for Black-owned businesses. They’ve made it easy to browse these brands in Target’s Black Beyond Measure landing page, which showcases all the black-owned brand that Target stocks in stores and online.

Here at HuffPost, we are obsessed with all things beauty, and these Black-owned companies are serving up enticing options in cosmetics and skincare that you’ll want for yourself. And with the holidays approaching, these brands are also great for presents and stocking stuffers. Here are some of our favorite beauty products from these Black-owned brands to help check off all the names on your list this year.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Mented Cosmetics mini lip gloss trio
You don't even have to wrap these gorgeous, velvety lip glosses as they come in holiday packaging. The vegan formulas provide a buildable pop of color without being sticky.
$15 at Target
2
Target
Beauty Bakerie brush set
These bakery-inspired eyeshadow brushes might be the cutest ones we've ever seen. Just look at the whisk and spatula tips and you'll fall in love with this brush set too. Any amateur bakers or make-up enthusiast will be absolutely delighted with this gift.
$29 at Target
3
Target
Scotch Porter holiday hair kit
This set includes everything your friends or family with curls or coils will need to step up their hair care game. It comes with a conditioner spray, hair balm, and in-shower conditioner that all have nourishing ingredients like shea butter and natural botanicals. It even comes with a newly-designed detangling curl pick for volume and shaping.
$19.99 at Target
4
Target
Mother's Shea whipped body butter
Made with five clean ingredients like raw shea butter and sunflower oil, this super hydrating cream nourishes and soothes skin. Packaged in a charming tin, it will be a great gift this winter when everyone is combating dry skin caused by colder temperatures.
$10.29 at Target
5
Target
Habit Cosmetics nail polish trio
Featuring bright and bold colors, these nail polishes will make a statement. Even better than the beautiful colors is the brand’s vegan, cruelty-free, and 10-toxin free formila. If you know someone who loves nail polish, but is also health conscious, this is the gift for them.
$15.99 at Target
6
Target
Kyutee Nails gel manicure-effect nail stickers
Another great option for those who love a nice manicure are these nail stickers from Kyutee. All you have to do is peel them off the sheet, press them on your nails, and file them. Their small packaging also makes them the perfect size for a stocking stuffer.
$11.99 at Target
7
Target
Juvia's Place Warrior eyeshadow palette
With over 1,700 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, this eyeshadow palette from Juvia's Place promises to be pretty phenomenal. The warm golden shimmery shades look beautiful on a wide rage of skin tones, so you can grab a few of these for all the makeup wearers on your list. Juvia's Place has several eyeshadow palettes, all with equally good reviews, if the golden colors aren't your go-to look.
$20 at Target
8
Target
Carol's Daughter shampoo and hair mask set
Carol's Daughter is known for their high-quality hair care products, and now you can snag two of their best-selling products in a charming gift set. The duo includes a clarifying shampoo and a repairing cocoon mask for dry, damaged hair.
$14.99 at Target
9
Target
Beauty Bakerie lip scrub
What's something that everyone struggles with during the wintertime? Dry, chapped lips. And this stocking stuffer-sized exfoliating lip scrub is the solution to that problem. Made with sugar and shea butter, this scrub naturally sloughs off dry skin while also providing hydration.
$12.00 at Target
10
Target
ROSEN Skincare jelly mask
For your skincare obsessed friends, you'll want to check out this jelly mask from ROSEN Skincare. Formulated with lactic acid, this mask can help fade dark spots and smooth skin. It also uses licorice root extract, which is intended to stop dark spots from forming after a breakout.
$17.99 at Target
