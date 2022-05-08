Shopping

8 Black-Owned Or Founded Brands You Can Shop At Target

From candles to semi-matte lipsticks, you'll want to bookmark every single brand.

I was engaging in my usual nighttime routine (aka browsing the Target website) when I stumbled upon a landing page dedicated to Black-owned and founded businesses. The page functions as an incredible resource for discovering new brands that range from haircare and cosmetics to gluten-free snacks and revolutionary feminine care products. Scroll below to check out just some of the brands we’re bookmarking and shopping from right now.

Please excuse me as I purchase the Mented Cosmetics semi-matte lipstick in every shade.

1
Target
Reel toilet paper
If you haven't given much thought to your TP usage in the past, you might now: Reel has gotten rid of 130,000 pieces of single-use plastic with their plastic-free roll. The brand also uses three-ply 100% bamboo so rest assured that, erm, wiping quality won't be compromised.
Get it for $18.29
2
Target
The Doux hair care
Founded by high school sweethearts, The Doux believes in solid products that will enhance your natural hair by way of cruelty-free leave-in conditioners, mousse texture foam (linked below), twist curl cream and more at an affordable price.
Get the mousse for $14.99
3
Target
Mented Cosmetics
Mented Cosmetics is known for their solid range of liners, glosses and semi-matte lipsticks, all available in a slew of neutral hues perfect for everyday wear. They also carry eyebrow pencils and the most expensive item in their line (the semi-matte lipstick) caps at a reasonable $16.50.
Get the semi-matte lipstick for $16.50
4
Target
The Honey Pot feminine care products
The Honey Pot is changing the game when it comes to feminine care products, releasing items like panty sprays and 100% organically grown cotton tampons. They also carry feminine wash, cotton pads, menstrual cups, and intimate wipes.
Get pads for $9.79
5
Target
Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen addresses that sun protection beauty products have historically been catered toward folks with light skin. Their products are specifically formulated for women of color as to not leave behind a white cast, plus the lotion is lightweight, moisturizing, and uses ingredients like avocado, jojoba, cacao, carrot juice and sun flower oil for hydration.
Get SPF 30 for $15.99
6
Target
Freres Branchiaux home fragrances
Freres Branchiaux is a home fragrance company founded by three brothers (ages 11, 13 and 16). Each candle is vegan with a braided cotton lead-free wick, plus a recyclable glass amber jar that can be repurposed after the wax is long gone. Scents include Lavender Crush and This Woman's Work, the latter of which has notes of bergamot, vanilla, sandalwood, apple and lavender.
Get the lavender crush candle for $25
7
Target
Partake sweet treats
Partake offers delicious cookies (think flavors like birthday cake and cookie butter) and pancake mix that also happen to be gluten-, egg-, nut-, and dairy-free and vegan. If you're looking for new snacks to put in your child's lunchbox, their products are also school safe and produced in a dedicated top nine allergen free facility.
Get the birthday cake cookies for $6.29
8
Target
Art of Sport body care
Art of Sport encompasses all of your daily ~smelling fresh~ thanks to body washes, lotion, shampoos and deodorants that use exfoliating ingredients like charcoal and odor-blocking, invigorating scents like eucalyptus.
Get the eucalyptus deodorant for $6.99
