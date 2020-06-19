Style & Beauty

10 Swimsuits From Black-Owned Brands To Buy For The Beach Or Couch

There's a suit for every sun lover on this list.

To many Americans right now, vacation is a state of mind ― literally. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are opting to spend their summer at home.

But even if your getaway got postponed, beaches are opening up and warm weather is settling in across the country, so it’s still a good time time to freshen up your swimsuit collection ― whether it’s for a trip to the beach or the bathroom ― while also supporting Black-owned businesses.

Both one piece and two, solid and patterned, and in all different shapes, sizes and price points, there is a suit for every sun-lover on the list.

Below, 10 swimsuits from Black-owned businesses to buy now.

Andrea Iyamah Kanem Black High Waist Bikini, $185
Andrea Iyamah
Get the Andrea Iyamah kanem black high waist bikini for $185
Riot Swim Maddox One Piece, $91
Riot Swim
Get the Riot Swim Maddox one piece for $91
Rue 107 Paris Triangle Bikini Top, $39 and Bottom, $39
Rue 107
Get the Rue 107 Paris triangle bikini top and bottom for $78
Rielli Ibiza One Piece, $115
Rielli
Get the Rielli Ibiza one piece for $115
MissesBrie Dora Swimsuit, $99
MissesBrie
Get the MissesBrie Dora swimsuit for $99
Keva J Raven String Bikini, $54
Keva J
Get the Keva J raven string bikini for $54
EgoSwim Rocsi Swimsuit, $32
EgoSwim
Get the EgoSwim Rocsi bathing suit for $32
B Fyne Evra One Piece Swimsuit, $120
B Fyne
Get the B Fyne Evra one piece swimsuit for $120
Jade Swim Bond One Piece $245
Jade Swim
Get the Jade Swim bond one piece for $245
Castamira Gia Maillot, $198
Castamira
Get the Castamira Gia maillot for $198
