10 Swimsuits From Black-Owned Brands To Buy For The Beach Or Couch

To many Americans right now, vacation is a state of mind ― literally. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are opting to spend their summer at home.

But even if your getaway got postponed, beaches are opening up and warm weather is settling in across the country, so it’s still a good time time to freshen up your swimsuit collection ― whether it’s for a trip to the beach or the bathroom ― while also supporting Black-owned businesses.

Both one piece and two, solid and patterned, and in all different shapes, sizes and price points, there is a suit for every sun-lover on the list.