1
Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm honeys, spreads and bee products
2
Trufflin truffle sauces, dressings and dips
3
Lick You Silly dog treats
4
Footnanny foot creams and foot care kits
5
Mr. Cory's Cookies
6
The Lip Bar vegan lipsticks, liners and glosses
7
The Honey Pot sanitary, menstrual and sexual wellness products
8
Ubah Hot hot sauce
9
Ubuntu Life bags and accessories
10
Iya Foods spices, bake mixes and gluten-free flours
11
Capital City Co. wing sauce
12
16J Organics body products
13
Kona grill accessories
14
Hampton Adams athletic tape and sports wrap
15
Bolden skin care
16
PiperWai natural deodorants and soaps
17
Kaleidoscope hair products
18
Urban Hydration beauty products
19
Swirlycurly hair accessories
20
Alaffia soaps, hair and skin care
21
Harlem Candle Company candles
22
Mented makeup
23
Partake, gluten-free, vegan snacks
24
Shades of Color stationery and travel accessories
25
Buttah by Dorion Renaud skin care
26
Playtime Edventures children's bedsheets
27
Blk & Bold coffee and tea
28
House of Marley headphones and sound equipment
29
Live by Being bath and skin care products
30
Upbounders by Little Likes Kids educational puzzles
31
Pampered by Porsha bedsheets
32
My Creative Candle candle and beauty products