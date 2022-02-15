Shopping

Black History Month is a great time to learn about and support Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses around the world. Of course, while it’s important to shop Black during February, it’s also important to make a continual, conscious habit of supporting Black brands during the other 11 months of the year.

Whether you’re always on the go, live in a rural area or aren’t able to shop in person, you may use Amazon for the bulk of your shopping needs. To make buying Black a year-round action, knowing the Black-owned brands that you can find on Amazon lets you support Black business in a way that fits your lifestyle.

According to a 2020 report from the House Committee on Small Business, Black-owned businesses in America were disproportionally negatively impacted by COVID. The agency noted there was a whopping 41% drop in Black-owned businesses across the U.S. between February and April 2020. Per the report, this decrease exacerbated systemic issues of racial injustice that have always been present in American business, with Black-owned businesses having less access to grants and funding and being more likely to be located in communities with higher rates of COVID contractions and less access to medical care.

Because of the systemic injustices that Black-owned businesses face, it’s crucial to actively support Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs. So if you’re in the market for a new notebook, grill brush, shampoo or candle, finding a Black-owned brand on Amazon lets you conveniently shop and support causes you care about.

From coffee to soap to educational puzzles, we’ve rounded up products from 33 Black-owned everyday essential brands you can find on Amazon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm honeys, spreads and bee products
Get it at Amazon.
2
Amazon
Trufflin truffle sauces, dressings and dips
Get it at Amazon.
3
Amazon
Lick You Silly dog treats
Get it at Amazon.
4
Amazon
Footnanny foot creams and foot care kits
Get it at Amazon.
5
Amazon
Mr. Cory's Cookies
Get it at Amazon.
6
Amazon
The Lip Bar vegan lipsticks, liners and glosses
Get it at Amazon.
7
Amazon
The Honey Pot sanitary, menstrual and sexual wellness products
Get it at Amazon.
8
Amazon
Ubah Hot hot sauce
Get it at Amazon.
9
Amazon
Ubuntu Life bags and accessories
Get it at Amazon.
10
Amazon
Iya Foods spices, bake mixes and gluten-free flours
Get it at Amazon.
11
Amazon
Capital City Co. wing sauce
Get it at Amazon.
12
Amazon
16J Organics body products
Get it at Amazon.
13
Amazon
Kona grill accessories
Get it at Amazon.
14
Amazon
Hampton Adams athletic tape and sports wrap
Get it at Amazon.
15
Amazon
Bolden skin care
Get it at Amazon.
16
Amazon
PiperWai natural deodorants and soaps
Get it at Amazon.
17
Amazon
Kaleidoscope hair products
Get it at Amazon.
18
Amazon
Urban Hydration beauty products
Get it at Amazon.
19
Amazon
Swirlycurly hair accessories
Get it at Amazon.
20
Amazon
Alaffia soaps, hair and skin care
Get it at Amazon.
21
Amazon
Harlem Candle Company candles
Get it at Amazon.
22
Amazon
Mented makeup
Get it at Amazon.
23
Amazon
Partake, gluten-free, vegan snacks
Get it at Amazon.
24
Amazon
Shades of Color stationery and travel accessories
Get it at Amazon.
25
Amazon
Buttah by Dorion Renaud skin care
Get it at Amazon.
26
Amazon
Playtime Edventures children's bedsheets
Get it at Amazon.
27
Amazon
Blk & Bold coffee and tea
Get it at Amazon.
28
Amazon
House of Marley headphones and sound equipment
Get it at Amazon.
29
Amazon
Live by Being bath and skin care products
Get it at Amazon.
30
Amazon
Upbounders by Little Likes Kids educational puzzles
Get it at Amazon.
31
Amazon
Pampered by Porsha bedsheets
Get it at Amazon.
32
Amazon
My Creative Candle candle and beauty products
Get it at Amazon.
