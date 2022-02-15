Black History Month is a great time to learn about and support Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses around the world. Of course, while it’s important to shop Black during February, it’s also important to make a continual, conscious habit of supporting Black brands during the other 11 months of the year.

Whether you’re always on the go, live in a rural area or aren’t able to shop in person, you may use Amazon for the bulk of your shopping needs. To make buying Black a year-round action, knowing the Black-owned brands that you can find on Amazon lets you support Black business in a way that fits your lifestyle.

According to a 2020 report from the House Committee on Small Business, Black-owned businesses in America were disproportionally negatively impacted by COVID. The agency noted there was a whopping 41% drop in Black-owned businesses across the U.S. between February and April 2020. Per the report, this decrease exacerbated systemic issues of racial injustice that have always been present in American business, with Black-owned businesses having less access to grants and funding and being more likely to be located in communities with higher rates of COVID contractions and less access to medical care.

Because of the systemic injustices that Black-owned businesses face, it’s crucial to actively support Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs. So if you’re in the market for a new notebook, grill brush, shampoo or candle, finding a Black-owned brand on Amazon lets you conveniently shop and support causes you care about.

From coffee to soap to educational puzzles, we’ve rounded up products from 33 Black-owned everyday essential brands you can find on Amazon.

