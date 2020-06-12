Buying Black is but one of many ways to support the Black community and contribute to anti-racism. Where you open your wallet now ― and in the long term ― matters.

By now you’ve likely seen long lists of Black businesses to support across all industries. Each week, we pick 10 specific items that are on our wishlists and share them with you.

This week, we’re focused on warm weather style: a classic yet super chic swimsuit, a pair of sandals you can live in both day and night, a light, breathable bralette, and more. As summer rolls in, you might also need to restock your sunscreen collection. Why not try beloved mineral-based brand Unsun, formulated by Frank Ocean’s mom?