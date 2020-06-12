Style & Beauty

10 Must-Have Summer Items From Black-Owned Beauty And Fashion Brands

Looking for warm weather essentials? Look no further than picks from Tracy Reese, Unsun, Brother Vellies and more.

Buying Black is but one of many ways to support the Black community and contribute to anti-racism. Where you open your wallet now ― and in the long term ― matters.

By now you’ve likely seen long lists of Black businesses to support across all industries. Each week, we pick 10 specific items that are on our wishlists and share them with you.

This week, we’re focused on warm weather style: a classic yet super chic swimsuit, a pair of sandals you can live in both day and night, a light, breathable bralette, and more. As summer rolls in, you might also need to restock your sunscreen collection. Why not try beloved mineral-based brand Unsun, formulated by Frank Ocean’s mom?

Check out 10 summery beauty and style picks from Black-owned brands below:

Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese Candy-Stripe Tie-Waist Shirt
Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese
Get the Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese candy-stripe tie-waist shirt for $178
Unsun Everyday Mineral Tinted Sunscreen
Unsun
Get the Unsun everyday mineral tinted sunscreen for $15.99
LaSette Strapped-In Bralette
LaSette
Get the LaSette strapped-in bralette for $100
HunnyBunny All-Natural Deodorant
BLK + GRN
Get the HunnyBunny all-natural deodorant from BLK + GRN for $14
Nirvana Wild Ruben Lobe Cuff Earrings
Nirvana Wild
Get the Nirvana Wild Ruben lobe cuff earrings for $36
Papermoon Vegan Leather Shorts
Sincerely Tommy
Get the Papermoon vegan leather shorts from Sincerely Tommy for $110
Uoma Beauty Double-Take Contour Stick
Uoma Beauty
Get the Uoma Beauty double-take contour stick for $15
Riot Swim Pico Top And High-Waist Bottom
Riot Swim
Get the Riot Swim Pico top and high-waist bottom for $75 each
B.Simone Beauty Liquid Lipstick
B.Simone Beauty
Get the B.Simone Beauty liquid lipstick in freestyle for $16
Brother Vellies Burkina Slides
Brother Vellies
Get the Brother Vellies Burkina slides for $285
