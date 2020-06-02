Style & Beauty

These T-Shirts Make A Statement And Support Black-Owned Businesses

Show up and show out to protests and beyond.

Obviously, wearing a T-shirt, a bag or a pin is not enough action from white people trying to join the fight for racial justice and self-examine the ways they contribute to racism and white supremacy.

But if you’re going to be out there, in protest and in life, you can show your support for and put money in the pockets of Black business owners. By diversifying the places where you spend your money, you can elevate Black businesses while spreading a message to fellow citizens.

And amid a global pandemic, when we’re spending less time talking to people in person, letting your beliefs be known in other ways is so important.

As white people seek out ways to “turn empathy into action,” consider the below list of shirts, masks and other accessories to support Black-run businesses.

Philadelphia Printworks "No Justice, No Peace" T-Shirt
Philadelphia Printworks
Get the "No Justice, No Peace" T-shirt from Philadelphia Printworks for $25
Know Definition "Unapologetic-Ally Supportive" T-Shirt
Know Definition
Get the "Unapologetic-Ally Supportive" T-shirt from Know Definition for $30
District of Clothing "Trust" Tee
District of Clothing
Get the "Trust" tee from District of Clothing for $28
Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign "Thank Black Women" T-Shirt
Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign
Get the "Thank Black Women" T-shirt from Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign for $35
Shoppe Black T-Shirt
Shoppe Black
Get the "Shoppe Black" T-shirt from Shoppe Black for $25
Black Hstry "Keep The Pressure On" T-Shirt
Hstry
Get the "Keep The Pressure On" T-shirt from Black Hstry for $49
Official Black Wall Street "Buy Black" Sweatshirt
Official Black Wall Street
Get the "Buy Black" sweatshirt from Official Black Wall Street for $40
America Hates Us "Slap Your Local Racist" T-Shirt
America Hates Us
Get the "Slap Your Local Racist" T-shirt from America Hates Us for $30
Black Bourgeois "ANTI" Unisex Tee
Black Bourgeois
Get the "ANTI" unisex tee from Black Bourgeois for $25
Carlos Wallace "Anti-Ignorance" T-Shirt
Carlos Wallace / We Buy Black
Get the "Anti-Ignorance" T-shirt from Carlos Wallace/We Buy Black for $35.99
#Blairisms "Black People, I Love You" Face Mask
#Blairisms
Get the "Black People, I Love You" face mask from #Blairisms for $15
HGC Apparel "Knowledge Is Power" V-Neck Shirt
HGC Apparel
Get the "Knowledge Is Power" V-neck shirt from HGC Apparel for $44.99
SK WiLBUR "#Truth" Oversize Shoulder Bag
SK WiLBUR
Get the "#Truth" oversize shoulder bag from SK WiLBUR for $680
Rayo & Honey "Resist" Pin
Rayo & Honey
Get the "Resist" pin from Rayo & Honey for $12
Know Definition "I'm Rooting For Everybody Black" T-Shirt
Know Definition
Get the "I'm Rooting For Everybody Black" T-shirt from Know Definition for $30
Black Vibe Tribe "Black Culture Influences The Whole World" Tee
Black Vibe Tribe
Get the "Black Culture Influences The Whole World" tee from Black Vibe Tribe for $30
t-shirtprotestracial equalityblack Style & Beauty