Lyndon Stratford via Getty Images Where you spend your money matters a lot — and these are a few of the Black-owned brands you can buy from on Amazon.

As you’ve probably heard by now, this year’s Prime Day finally has its official dates — with the “shopping holiday” starting on Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 14.

For the past five years, Prime Day has featured deals on everything from Instant Pots to Dyson vacuums and Toshiba TVs. Even other big box retailers such as Target and Walmart have started to hold their own sales right around Prime Day.

But for small businesses, which have been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard to compete with well-known retailers. In particular, Black and Latino-owned businesses have struggled to stay afloat.

Whenever you’re shopping online or IRL, it’s important to support small businesses. If you’re scrolling through Prime Day this year, you can buy from small businesses right on Amazon.

If you didn’t know, Amazon has its own section of small American-owned businesses. Think of the curated “handmade” collection such Etsy — a marketplace where makers can sell their products. Amazon even offers a $10 off coupon when you shop from select small businesses before Prime Day.

For Prime Day, we went ahead and identified a few of the Black-owned businesses that you can buy from on Amazon. Remember, you can support these businesses on Prime Day and beyond.