Black-Owned Businesses On Amazon To Support During Prime Day

This Prime Day, you can support and buy from Black-owned brands on Amazon.

Where you spend your <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ultimate-roundup-of-black-owned-businesses-brands-to-support_l_5eea3b60c5b6a4bce77c2d31" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">money matters a lot</a> &mdash; and these are a few of the Black-owned brands you can buy from on Amazon.&nbsp;
As you’ve probably heard by now, this year’s Prime Day finally has its official dates — with the “shopping holiday” starting on Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 14.

For the past five years, Prime Day has featured deals on everything from Instant Pots to Dyson vacuums and Toshiba TVs. Even other big box retailers such as Target and Walmart have started to hold their own sales right around Prime Day.

But for small businesses, which have been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard to compete with well-known retailers. In particular, Black and Latino-owned businesses have struggled to stay afloat.

Whenever you’re shopping online or IRL, it’s important to support small businesses. If you’re scrolling through Prime Day this year, you can buy from small businesses right on Amazon.

If you didn’t know, Amazon has its own section of small American-owned businesses. Think of the curated “handmade” collection such Etsy — a marketplace where makers can sell their products. Amazon even offers a $10 off coupon when you shop from select small businesses before Prime Day.

At the end of September, Amazon introduced a storefront dedicated to Black-owned brands that you can find on the site. Here you can shop from businesses such as Live by Being, a natural beauty brand, and Iya Foods, which sells spices and seasonings.

For Prime Day, we went ahead and identified a few of the Black-owned businesses that you can buy from on Amazon. Remember, you can support these businesses on Prime Day and beyond.

Take a look.

Bask & Bloom
Bask & Bloom / Amazon
Natural beauty brand Bask & Bloom began after founder Candera Thompson experienced postpartum hair loss and wanted to get back her healthy hair. The line features lots of herbs and herb extracts.

On Amazon, you can buy Bask & Bloom products such as a top-rated moisture cream and a watermelon seed pomade to smooth away edges and roots.

Check out Bask & Bloom at Amazon.
BLK & Bold
BLK & Bold / Amazon
Coffee lovers should check out BLK & Bold, which offers everything from peach black tea to a medium roast coffee aptly called Rise & GRND.

Childhood friends Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson started the brand, which donates 5% off its profits to at-risk youth programs.

Check out BLK & Bold at Amazon.
Darlyng & Co
Darlyng & Co / Amazon
Carl and Tara Darnley, the founders of Darlyng & Co, told Amazon that they came up with their first product, the Yummy Mitt Teething Mitten, when their daughter started "teething at only 2 months old."

The brand now carries different kinds of baby essentials, including skin care items, diaper bags and anti-scratch mittens.

Check out Darlyng & Co at Amazon.
Iya Foods
Iya Foods / Amazon
Based in North Aurora, Illinois, Iya Foods specializes in African-inspired spices and seasonings, such as ones for jollof rice and piri-piri sauces. You can also find cassava flour and dried hibiscus flowers here.

Founder Toyin Kolawole is Nigerian American and told Amazon that "being able to showcase this through Iya Foods has been the most rewarding adventure of my life."

Check out Iya Foods at Amazon.
Leovard
Leovard / Amazon
Leovard's founder Sheg Aranmolate told Amazon that he started the company "with a simple idea to solve a common problem: bumps and skin irritation after shaving."

The Tennessee-based brand, which launched in 2017, now has luxury skin care, lip care, nail care and other grooming products.

Check out Leovard at Amazon.
Live by Being
Live by Being / Amazon
Live by Being sells skin care and wellness goods, including a French green clay and lavender mask and black lava bath soak. It was founded by Kennedy Lowery, who is based in Houston.

The products are natural, cruelty-free and vegan.

Check out Live by Being at Amazon.
Minimo Skin Essentials
Minimo Skin Essentials / Amazon
Minimo Skin Essentials launched in 2016. The name “Minimo” is meant to be a minimalist take on skin care. All of the line's products are made in Houston.

You can shop the brand's turmeric facial scrub, red clay mask and vitamin C drops to give yourself a glow.

Check out Minimo Skin Essentials at Amazon.
Miss Jessie's
Miss Jessie's / Amazon
Sisters Miko and Titi Branch founded Miss Jessie's, after their grandmother, in 2004. Miss Jessie's products are crafted for curly, kinky and wavy hair.

On Amazon, you can buy hair care products from the brand, such as the Super Sweetback Treatment and Crème de la Crème, a creamy conditioner that can detangle dry hair.

Check out Miss Jessie's at Amazon.
PiperWai
PiperWai / Amazon
Based in Brooklyn, New York, PiperWai is known for its charcoal deodorants but has branched out to a cleansing hand gel.

"All formulas are gender-neutral, American-made, vegan, cruelty-free and free of synthetic fragrances and aluminum compounds," Sarah Ribner, co-founder, told Amazon about the brand's deodorant.

Check out PiperWai at Amazon.
