Shopping

Black-Owned Coffee Brands You Can Order Online

Whole beans, espresso and instant coffee from Black-owned brands to step up your morning routine.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=blackowendedcoffee-griffinwynne-020722-62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fb%2Fbeanfruit-coffee-co%2F-%2FN-q643leeffcp" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="BeanFruit coffee from Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=blackowendedcoffee-griffinwynne-020722-62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fb%2Fbeanfruit-coffee-co%2F-%2FN-q643leeffcp" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">BeanFruit coffee from Target</a>, <a href="https://tradecoffee.pxf.io/c/2706071/571223/9472?subId1=blackowendedcoffee-griffinwynne-020722-62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drinktrade.com%2Froasters%2Fprt-portrait" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Portrait Coffee from Trade" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://tradecoffee.pxf.io/c/2706071/571223/9472?subId1=blackowendedcoffee-griffinwynne-020722-62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drinktrade.com%2Froasters%2Fprt-portrait" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Portrait Coffee from Trade</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/6B4FBAA0-5501-4EA8-A313-F81374D3B5A7?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Caribbrew coffee from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/6B4FBAA0-5501-4EA8-A313-F81374D3B5A7?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Caribbrew coffee from Amazon</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=blackowendedcoffee-griffinwynne-020722-62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fb%2Fthe-get-down-coffee-co%2F-%2FN-q643leip8pj" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Get Down Coffee Co. from Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=blackowendedcoffee-griffinwynne-020722-62012b15e4b0b69cfe92046d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fb%2Fthe-get-down-coffee-co%2F-%2FN-q643leip8pj" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">The Get Down Coffee Co. from Target</a>.
Target, Trade Coffee, Amazon
BeanFruit coffee from Target, Portrait Coffee from Trade, Caribbrew coffee from Amazon, The Get Down Coffee Co. from Target.

The alarm goes off and you hit snooze exactly two times before zombie-walking to the kitchen to make your daily cup (ahem, pot) of coffee. Though your morning routine may never change, switching up your coffee beans lets you experience new aromas and support small businesses with values that align with yours.

If you’re looking to spruce up your beverage game, these Black-owned coffee brands are slinging cold brew, espresso, instant coffee and whole beans in a wide variety of flavors, roasts and tasting notes.

Coffee was first discovered in Ethiopia, which is important to remember since “coffee culture” in the U.S. is often synonymous with snooty cafes or giant chains that are often owned by white people. Buying Black-owned coffee doesn’t just support historically underrepresented businesses, it helps to further recognize the history of the drink and to properly celebrate the amazing Black entrepreneurs who have always been in coffee.

Whether you measure your water meticulously in a goose-neck kettle or prefer instant coffee full of flavored creamer, these brands have something for all java drinkers. From Atlanta’s Portrait Coffee to Oakland’s Red Bay, we’ve rounded up a selection of Black-owned coffee brands to help you find your perfect cup.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Trade Coffee
Portrait Coffee
Founded in 2019, Portrait Coffee is an Atlanta-based company focused on community building and celebrating the history of Black entrepreneurship in Atlanta's West End. Flavors range from notes of tart raspberry to brown sugar to nutty. Portrait Coffee also makes a rocking decaf and has super-cute merch.
Get it at Trade Coffee.Get it at Portrait Coffee.
Target
Kahawa 1893
Kahawa 1893 was founded by Kenyan entrepreneur Margaret Nyamumbo in an effort to support and empower women farmers in Kenya and Rwanda. All the beans come from small, all-women farms. The flavors range from more classic light and medium roasts to specialized beans like Kenyan Peaberry.
Get it from Target.Get it from Kahawa 1893.
Target
Chicago French Press
Started by a former Wall Street analyst and Howard University alum, Kris Christian, Chicago French Press is coffee for those who like lots of cream and sugar. The flavors are powerful and sweet, and are aimed to make coffee more enjoyable for all.
Get it from Target.Get it at Chicago French Press.
Target
The Get Down Coffee Co.
The Get Down Coffee Co. is a coffee shop and bean retailer operating out of Northeast Minneapolis. In addition to whole beans, the company sells instant coffee, decaf and espresso.
Get it from Target.Get it from The Get Down.
Target
BeanFruit Coffee
BeanFruit Coffee from Jackson, Mississippi, makes small-batch, single-origin coffees with a carefully curated selection of beans. They have light and medium roasts, espresso and decaf options.
Get it from Target.Get it from BeanFruit.
Trade Coffee
Red Bay Coffee
Red Bay Coffee was founded in 2014 by Keba Konte, an artist based in Oakland, California. The company focuses on diversifying the coffee industry, with an emphasis on hiring people of color, the formerly incarcerated and people with disabilities. Flavors range from sweet peanut butter and chocolate brews to medium roasts with notes of citrus.
Get it at Trade Coffee.Get it at Red Bay Coffee.
Amazon
Blk & Bold
Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson founded Blk & Bold, a startup-turned-nationally distributed coffee and tea company, in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2018. The company is known for its strong flavors and unique collaborations, like the "Warm Up" coffee made with the NBA.
Get it at Amazon.Get it at Blk & Bold.
Amazon
Caribbrew
Caribbrew is a Haitian- and Black-owned beverage company founded by Beverly Malebranche that is currently based in New Jersey. It works in partnership with small-scale coffee farmers in Haiti, in an effort to revive Haiti's coffee industry. The brand sells classic Haitian medium and dark roasts, Caribbean spiced coffee beans and Haitian hot cocoa.
Get it at Amazon.Get it at Caribbrew.
Third Crown Arc bangle

Black-Owned Jewelry To Buy At The Folklore

shoppingblack history monthblack CoffeeCoffee and Tea

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Read This Before You Get Excited About Weed Preventing COVID

Work/Life

6 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot During Your Interview

Relationships

This Is One Of The Most Damaging Phrases In A Friendship

Food & Drink

It’s Time To Shed Light On Black Americans’ Contributions To The Coffee Industry

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

What Kids Lose When They Don’t Read Books Like ‘Maus’

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Weddings

Couple Who Planned To Get Married At Lake Had Wedding At Hospital Instead

Home & Living

This Documentary About A Dating App Con Man Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Southern Drama Is The Most Popular Show On Netflix Right Now

Travel

7 Mistakes People Make When Booking Travel Through Third-Party Sites

Shopping

7 Charging Stations That Are So Stylish, You'll Never Know They're Chargers

Shopping

Looking For Cute Plus-Size Swimsuits? Here's A List Of Go-To Brands

Shopping

Everything You Need To Wax At Home Like A Pro

Shopping

16 Items That’ll Help Warm Up A Drafty House

Shopping

43 Products That’ll Stop Cold Weather Problems Before They Even Start

Shopping

29 Pieces Of Loungewear That’ll Make You Feel Like Royalty

Parenting

Why Isn't Paid Leave After Miscarriage More Common?

Shopping

16 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Still Get On Amazon

Shopping

Having Trouble Sleeping? You May Need A Pregnancy Body Pillow

Shopping

27 Valentine's Day Gifts To Buy For Yourself, Because You Deserve It

Wellness

6 Myths About Donating Blood Right Now

Shopping

11 Beauty Products That'll Make You Think 'Oh, That's Genius'

Shopping

Dry Eyes? These 9 Products Might Be Able To Help

Shopping

10 Stunning Black-Owned Jewelry Brands You Can Shop Online

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Help Relieve Symptoms Of Breakthrough COVID

Shopping

Everything You Need To Make The Best Soups, Stews, Chilis And Casseroles

Relationships

7 Warning Signs Your Friendship Isn't Going To Last

Home & Living

25 Funny Tweets About Our Childhood Fears

Travel

The Flight Essential Not Enough People Bring On A Plane

Food & Drink

Hungry Before Bed? Here's Exactly What You Should Eat, According To Nutritionists.

Style & Beauty

People On TikTok Are Spraying WHAT Up Their Nostrils?

Shopping

16 Life-Changing Products That Can Help You Coexist With Your Partner

Work/Life

What Not To Say When You Don't Know How To Pronounce Someone's Name

Wellness

8 Sleep Tips To Try If You Have COVID

Relationships

38 Interesting Questions You Never Thought To Ask Your Friends But Should

Wellness

5 New Things Experts Recently Discovered About COVID

Wellness

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Shopping

16 Cute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get For Under $30

Shopping

These Face Masks Are All Over Hollywood