The alarm goes off and you hit snooze exactly two times before zombie-walking to the kitchen to make your daily cup (ahem, pot) of coffee. Though your morning routine may never change, switching up your coffee beans lets you experience new aromas and support small businesses with values that align with yours.

If you’re looking to spruce up your beverage game, these Black-owned coffee brands are slinging cold brew, espresso, instant coffee and whole beans in a wide variety of flavors, roasts and tasting notes.

Coffee was first discovered in Ethiopia, which is important to remember since “coffee culture” in the U.S. is often synonymous with snooty cafes or giant chains that are often owned by white people. Buying Black-owned coffee doesn’t just support historically underrepresented businesses, it helps to further recognize the history of the drink and to properly celebrate the amazing Black entrepreneurs who have always been in coffee.

Whether you measure your water meticulously in a goose-neck kettle or prefer instant coffee full of flavored creamer, these brands have something for all java drinkers. From Atlanta’s Portrait Coffee to Oakland’s Red Bay, we’ve rounded up a selection of Black-owned coffee brands to help you find your perfect cup.