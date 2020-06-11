Black-Owned Etsy Home Decor Shops To Bookmark

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
As a consumer, where you spend your money can make a powerful statement. That’s why it’s always a good idea to buy from a Black-owned beauty brand, purchase a T-shirt to show your support for Black-owned businesses, or find out more about the Black-owned Etsy stores everyone should support.
Spending money with Black-owned brands is one way to show support for the Black community right now, in addition to other forms of activism.
Etsy has become a marketplace for artisans and creators from around the world to directly share one-of-a-kind, often handmade, designs with consumers. It’s an appealing platform for aspiring and up-and-coming designers who want an easy way to showcase their products to shoppers without much overhead.
“One of the most impactful ways to make a difference right now is to support Black-owned businesses, and I’m proud to help shine a light on these incredible makers,” Etsy’s trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, told HuffPost Finds.
Decorating your home is a never-ending process because you’re never really “done.” You might find one new painting and need to rearrange the rest of your wall art before you hang it up. You finally find a desk for your small-space but then need a new desk chair to make it cozy.
While we might think to check sites like Wayfair, Anthropologie and West Elm for new furniture and decor, Etsy is the place to go for fun art, unique decor pieces and even custom furniture. Ad there are plenty of Black-owned home decor shops worth bookmarking on Etsy.
If you’re on the hunt for new pillows and blankets for your bed or want to get a personalized cutting board for your kitchen, take a look at these Black-owned Etsy shops for home decor of all kinds.
Take a look: