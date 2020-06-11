HuffPost Finds

Black-Owned Etsy Home Decor Shops To Bookmark

Support Black-owned Etsy shops that sell wall art, bedding, furniture, decor and more.

Etsy is the place to go for fun art, unique decor pieces and even <a href="https://fave.co/3cKgndu" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">custom furniture</a> &mdash; and there are plenty of Black-owned home decor shops worth bookmarking on Etsy.
As a consumer, where you spend your money can make a powerful statement. That’s why it’s always a good idea to buy from a Black-owned beauty brand, purchase a T-shirt to show your support for Black-owned businesses, or find out more about the Black-owned Etsy stores everyone should support.

Spending money with Black-owned brands is one way to show support for the Black community right now, in addition to other forms of activism.

Etsy has become a marketplace for artisans and creators from around the world to directly share one-of-a-kind, often handmade, designs with consumers. It’s an appealing platform for aspiring and up-and-coming designers who want an easy way to showcase their products to shoppers without much overhead.

“One of the most impactful ways to make a difference right now is to support Black-owned businesses, and I’m proud to help shine a light on these incredible makers,” Etsy’s trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, told HuffPost Finds.

Decorating your home is a never-ending process because you’re never really “done.” You might find one new painting and need to rearrange the rest of your wall art before you hang it up. You finally find a desk for your small-space but then need a new desk chair to make it cozy.

While we might think to check sites like Wayfair, Anthropologie and West Elm for new furniture and decor, Etsy is the place to go for fun art, unique decor pieces and even custom furniture. Ad there are plenty of Black-owned home decor shops worth bookmarking on Etsy.

If you’re on the hunt for new pillows and blankets for your bed or want to get a personalized cutting board for your kitchen, take a look at these Black-owned Etsy shops for home decor of all kinds.

Take a look:

1
The Heart Department Co.
Etsy / The Heart Department Co.
This Kentucky-based Etsy shop specializes in hand-crafted wooden displays and memo boards. Shop this burnt orange wooden wall hanging clipboard for $27 at The Heart Department Co. on Etsy.
2
Aishea Home
Etsy. / Aishea Home
This Spanish Etsy shop sells a selection of "ethnic home textiles" and decor like pillows and blankets. Shop this maroon mud Bogolan lumbar pillow for $40 at Aishea Home on Etsy.
3
Lovely Earthlings
Etsy / Lovely Earthlings
This Kentucky-based Etsy shop carries beautiful lifestyle illustrations featuring women in a variety of shapes, sizes and shades, and with various hair textures. Shop this watering plants wall art for $25 at Lovely Earthlings on Etsy.
4
Studio Nom
Etsy / Studio Nom
This Netherlands-based Etsy shop specializes in contemporary fiber art and wall hangings. Shop these geo series wall hangings for $198 at Studio Nom on Etsy.
5
Shop Candice Luter
Etsy / Shop Candice Luter
This Iowa-based Etsy shop carries statement-worthy macrame wall hangings and mirrors. Shop the half-circle fringe mirror for $231 at Shop Candice Luter on Etsy.
6
CathyC Illustrations
Etsy / CathyC
This South Carolina-based Etsy shop sells a selection of vibrant illustrations. Shop this yellow black girl melanin fashion illustration for $90 at CathyC Illustrations on Etsy.
7
Crafted Glory Design
Etsy / Crafted Glory Design
This North Carolina-based Etsy shop designs handmade wooden furniture. Shop these Scandinavian end tables for $375 at Crafted Glory Design on Etsy.
8
Made By Rheal
Etsy / Rheal
This California-based Etsy shop sells concrete coasters, catchalls and planters. Shop the Concrete Coaster for $23 at Made By Rheal on Etsy.
9
South End Pallet Works
Etsy / South End Pallet Works
This New York-based Etsy shop specializes in upcycled wood and pallet art. Shop this Young Coffee Table/Wall Art for $400 at South End Pallet Works on Etsy.
10
Morning Joy Co.
Etsy / Morning Joy Co.
This Texas-based Etsy shop designs custom laser-cut wood signs and home decor. Shop this recipe cutting board for $59 at Morning Joy Co on Etsy.
