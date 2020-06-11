Black-Owned Etsy Home Decor Shops To Bookmark

Decorating your home is a never-ending process because you’re never really “done.” You might find one new painting and need to rearrange the rest of your wall art before you hang it up. You finally find a desk for your small-space but then need a new desk chair to make it cozy.

While we might think to check sites like Wayfair, Anthropologie and West Elm for new furniture and decor, Etsy is the place to go for fun art, unique decor pieces and even custom furniture. Ad there are plenty of Black-owned home decor shops worth bookmarking on Etsy.

If you’re on the hunt for new pillows and blankets for your bed or want to get a personalized cutting board for your kitchen, take a look at these Black-owned Etsy shops for home decor of all kinds.