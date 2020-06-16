HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Anastasia Rostovtseva via Getty Images Support the Black community and do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus by shopping from Black-owned Etsy shops for face masks.

There are many things you can do to support the Black community right now while also staying safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — including using your spending power to shop from Black-owned brands.

Data indicates that Black and Latinx people remain far more vulnerable to the coronavirus, while the economic fallout from the pandemic continues to hit people of color the hardest.

As a consumer, how you choose to spend your money can make a big impact.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises that everyone should wear a face mask when going outside, preferably a cloth face mask that has a filter pocket so you don’t take medical-grade masks from the health professionals who really need them.

Support the Black community and do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus by shopping Black-owned Etsy shops for face masks. We found face masks featuring celestial designs, as well as some eye-catching masks made with traditional African prints and fabrics.