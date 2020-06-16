HuffPost Finds

Black-Owned Etsy Shops For Face Masks

Support the Black community and do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Support the Black community and do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus by shopping from Black-owned Etsy shops for face masks.
Support the Black community and do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus by shopping from Black-owned Etsy shops for face masks.

There are many things you can do to support the Black community right now while also staying safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — including using your spending power to shop from Black-owned brands.

Data indicates that Black and Latinx people remain far more vulnerable to the coronavirus, while the economic fallout from the pandemic continues to hit people of color the hardest.

As a consumer, how you choose to spend your money can make a big impact.

Etsy, a peer-to-peer marketplace, has become an appealing platform for both aspiring and established designers who want to easily market their products. From Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops to Black-owned Etsy brands for furniture and home decor, there are plenty of small businesses on the platform to support right now — including Black-owned Etsy shops for coronavirus face masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises that everyone should wear a face mask when going outside, preferably a cloth face mask that has a filter pocket so you don’t take medical-grade masks from the health professionals who really need them.

Support the Black community and do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus by shopping Black-owned Etsy shops for face masks. We found face masks featuring celestial designs, as well as some eye-catching masks made with traditional African prints and fabrics.

Below, we’ve rounded up a guide to Black-owned Etsy shops for face masks, so you can stay safe and support the cause while you do it.

Take a look:

1
Osagie Designs
Osagie Designs / Etsy
This Germany-based, Black-owned Etsy shop is know for its handmade African clothes and accessories, and has recently started making face masks in the traditional prints and patterns. Shop this African-print face mask for $11 at Osagie Designs on Etsy.
2
The Oracles Haven
The Oracles Haven / Etsy
This North Carolina-based, Black-owned Etsy shop is known for "witchy" fashion, home decor and accessories, including face masks. Shop these Celestial And Zodiac Face Masks for $15 at The Oracles Haven on Etsy.
3
Waly Access
Waly Access / Etsy
This Canadian-based, Black-owned Etsy shop designs fashion, jewelry and accessories like face masks. Shop these 100% Cotton Lined Polycoton Face Masks for $22 at Waly Access on Etsy.
4
By Keeks With Love
By Keeks With Love / Etsy
This Florida-based, Black-owned Etsy shop specializes in fashion, accessories and home goods, and has recently started making face masks. Shop this African Print Fabric Face Mask for $20 at By Keeks With Love on Etsy.
5
Can Did Art Accessories
Can Did Art Accessories / Etsy
This California-based, Black-owned Etsy shop specializes in jewelry, greeting cards and accessories, and has recently started making face masks. Shop this Crown Face Mask for $22 at Can Did Art Accessories on Etsy.
6
L Ralliford Art
L Ralliford Art / Etsy
This Washington-based, Black-owned Etsy shop designs jewelry and accessories including face masks. Shop this Orange Marble Cloth Face Mask with Air Filter for $18 at L Ralliford Art on Etsy.
CoronavirusshoppableWomenStyleBeauty