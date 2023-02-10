ShoppingClothingjewelryBlack-owned business

Cecile Essono of <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63e3d456e4b0c8e3fc8903c1&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FCeCeFinery&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cecefinery" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e3d456e4b0c8e3fc8903c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63e3d456e4b0c8e3fc8903c1&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FCeCeFinery&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cecefinery</a> holding one of her fabric handbags, a pair of silver art deco style earrings by <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63e3d456e4b0c8e3fc8903c1&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FMarciaVidalJewellery&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Marcia Vidal Jewellery" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e3d456e4b0c8e3fc8903c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63e3d456e4b0c8e3fc8903c1&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FMarciaVidalJewellery&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Marcia Vidal Jewellery</a> and Melissa Koby of <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63e3d456e4b0c8e3fc8903c1&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FMarciaVidalJewellery&pl=lahttps://www.etsy.com/shop/MKobyArt" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="MKoby Art" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e3d456e4b0c8e3fc8903c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63e3d456e4b0c8e3fc8903c1&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FMarciaVidalJewellery&pl=lahttps://www.etsy.com/shop/MKobyArt" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">MKoby Art</a> in front of her illustrations.
Etsy/CeCeFinery, MarciaVidalJewellery, MKobyArt
Cecile Essono of Cecefinery holding one of her fabric handbags, a pair of silver art deco style earrings by Marcia Vidal Jewellery and Melissa Koby of MKoby Art in front of her illustrations.

In honor of this year’s Black History Month, Etsy is spotlighting a special collection of Black-owned brands that not only showcase incredible artistry, but celebrate Black culture and traditions.

Through partnerships with foundations like Souls Grown Deep (a foundation and community partnership focused on elevating Black artists), the online marketplace is never without one-of-a-kind handmade goods, nor are they strangers to uplifting artisan communities and highlighting their heritage.

Buying from Etsy’s selection of Black-owned shops — which feature everything from hand-crafted hair care products to traditionally woven baskets — is a great way to support these endeavors now and in the future. Keep scrolling to learn a little bit more about the Black artists and designers behind the businesses and find some of their most popular wares.

1
Etsy/GreenStreetFolkArt
Green Street Folk Art
Green Street Folk Art is an Alexandria, Virginia-based gallery dedicated to celebrating Americana. Owned and operated by artist Michelle Edwards, the online gallery holds a unique collection of contemporary folk art prints, clothing and even home decor.
Jazz art long sleeve: $28.60+ at EtsyShop Green Street Folk Art at Etsy
2
Etsy/ThatArtistLauren
That Artist Lauren
Lauren Emily is a Los Angeles-based graphic designer and the artist behind an extensive selection of geometric and midcentury modern artwork. At her shop you can find a variety of framable digital illustrations, all printed on matte museum-grade paper using archival ink.
Geometric print: $30.99+ at EtsyShop That Artist Lauren at Etsy
3
Etsy/Studionom
Studio Nom
Nom is a Swaziland-born fiber artist who uses her background in textile design to weave eye-catching macrame wall hangings. With each piece she uses naturally dyed cotton rope and birchwood frames.
Fiber wall hanging: $185.06 at EtsyShop Studio Nom at Etsy
4
Etsy/TheFroExperts
The Fro Experts
After experiencing hair discrimination in the workplace, Gianni Alexander created this line of natural hair care products to empower Black women and their natural hair textures. This clean product lineup includes rice water-infused leave-in conditioners, tucuma butter curl creams and more.
Rice water leave-in conditioner: $20 at EtsyShop The Fro Experts at Etsy
5
Etsy/CraftedGloryDesign
Crafted Glory Design
Founded and owned by Kwadwo Som-Pimpong, Crafted Glory Design is an Asheville, North Carolina-based company that features midcentury modern designs and handcrafted furniture made to order.
Modern end tables: $650 at EtsyShop Crafted Glory Design at Etsy
6
Etsy/AlliyahandThings
Alliyah and Things
Alliyah and Things is a Black-, Latinx- and Indigenous-owned brand that’s partnered with One Tree Planted, a reforestation initiative. Among this shop's selection of sustainable home goods and self care products, you can find items like ceramic dinnerware sets, whipped shea butter and 100% linen tea towels.
Ceramic vases: $80+ at EtsyShop Alliyah and Things at Etsy
7
Etsy/BellaCUniqueDesigns
Bella C Unique Designs
Bella Cousette of Bella C Unique Designs comes from a long line of Gullah basket weavers. This highly regarded skill of intricate weaving using sweetgrass has been passed down through Gullah families in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region. At Cousette's shop, you can find everything from sweetgrass bracelets to coasters to ornate covered baskets.
Woven basket: $300 at EtsyShop Bella C Unique Designs at Etsy
8
Etsy/MorningJoyCo
Morning Joy Co
Justin and Jasmine Allred are the husband-and-wife team behind Morning Joy Co, a Texas-based shop that crafts cutting board keepsakes. These personalized cutting boards can be engraved with special family recipes, meaningful dates and more.
Recipe cutting board: $51.20+ at EtsyShop Morning Joy Co at Etsy
9
Etsy/CrueHome
Crue Home
Crue Home is a Black woman-owned business that infuses a modern bohemian style into home decor. This Beaverton, Oregon-based shop features a handmade selection of pocketed linen aprons, natural beeswax taper candles and framable prints.
Linen apron: $72 at EtsyShop Crue Home at Etsy
10
Etsy/PluckdDesigns
Pluck'd Designs
Saffie Pluck is the London creative behind Pluck'd Designs, a range of hand-knit goods including beanies, chunky snoods and mittens. She even offers items that have been knit using a soft reflective yarn that she developed herself.
Fingerless knit mittens: $50.40 at EtsyShop Pluck'd Designs at Etsy
11
Etsy/SweetHomeAlberti
Sweet Home Alberti
Washington state-based artist Casey Alberti of Sweet Home Alberti taught herself how to macramé as a way to improve her mental health during the pandemic. Now, you can shop her impressive array of intricately knotted plant hangers and wall hangings made from recycled cotton.
Macramé plant hanger: $79 at EtsyShop Sweet Home Alberti at Etsy
12
Etsy/KandKQuiltedTreasure
K and K Quilted Treasure
K and K Quilted Treasure owner Doris Pettway Hacketts is a member of the Gee's Bend quilters, a renowned Alabama-based group of Black women whose patchwork masterpieces have been featured in over 20 museums. Hacketts uses the same expertise and patterns that have been in use since the early 1920s to make the quilts available at her shop.
Quilted wall hanging: $75 at EtsyShop Kand K Quilted Treasure
13
Etsy/TaraJayneDesigns
Tara Jayne Designs
Tara Warrick, owner of Philadelphia-based Tara Jayne Designs, creates hand-poured and hand-painted concrete items that can decorate your space. You can shop boho-inspired trinket trays, coasters, incense holders and more.
Painted trinket tray: $30 at EtsyShop Tara Jayne Designs
14
Etsy/KindredEssence
Kindred Essence
Kindred Essence, owned by Sandra and Jennifer Mapp, is a New Jersey-based shop that sells organic shea butter soaps and hand-poured soy candles offered in a variety of aromatic scents.
Soy candle gift set: $50 at EtsyShop Kindred Essence at Etsy
15
Etsy/MarciaVidalJewellery
Marcia Vidal Jewellery
If golden sunburst pendants or sapphire studded rings are your thing, you might want to explore Marcia Vidal Jewellery, owned by designer Marcia Vidal. Many of her pieces are made using recycled gold and can be personalized.
Gold geometric earrings: $201.59 at EtsyShop Marcia Vidal Jewellery at Etsy
16
Etsy/MKobyArt
MKobyArt
Melissa Koby is a Florida-based illustrator whose work centers around women supporting one another. In addition to framable prints, she also sells her artwork on candles and T-shirts.
"Self Portrait" print: $36+ at EtsyShop MKoby Art at Etsy
17
Etsy/CeCeFinery
CeCe Finery
Cecile Essono is the stylish United Kingdom-designer behind CeCe Finery, an Afro-chic fashion line packed with colorful handbags, resin jewelry and garments. Essono often uses recycled materials and bold West African prints to craft her goods.
Fabric bag: $113.33 at EtsyShop CeCe Finery
