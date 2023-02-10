In honor of this year’s Black History Month, Etsy is spotlighting a special collection of Black-owned brands that not only showcase incredible artistry, but celebrate Black culture and traditions.

Through partnerships with foundations like Souls Grown Deep (a foundation and community partnership focused on elevating Black artists), the online marketplace is never without one-of-a-kind handmade goods, nor are they strangers to uplifting artisan communities and highlighting their heritage.

Buying from Etsy’s selection of Black-owned shops — which feature everything from hand-crafted hair care products to traditionally woven baskets — is a great way to support these endeavors now and in the future. Keep scrolling to learn a little bit more about the Black artists and designers behind the businesses and find some of their most popular wares.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.