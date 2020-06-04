Putting money in the pockets of Black business owners is one of the many things anyone can do right now to help dismantle white supremacy and create an anti-racist society.

Read through, bookmark and seek out these brands — some of which you may already be familiar with — the next time you plan to purchase something. Then commit to supporting them long term.

On the list of our must-haves this week is a swimsuit we’ll be putting on the minute we’re allowed to go to the beach (while social distancing, of course), plus a gorgeous pair of heels, a restorative lip balm, a delightfully delicate lariat necklace and more.

Below, 10 picks from Black-owned fashion and beauty brands you can buy right now.