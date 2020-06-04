Style & Beauty

Want To Support Black-Owned Brands? Here Are 10 Things To Buy Right Now.

Want to put money into the pockets of Black businesses? These style and beauty items are a good way to start, and there'll be more where these came from.

Putting money in the pockets of Black business owners is one of the many things anyone can do right now to help dismantle white supremacy and create an anti-racist society.

Just this week, Julee Wilson, beauty director at Cosmopolitan, published a massive list of 125 Black-owned beauty brands to “support right freakin’ now.” Akili King, Vogue’s beauty editorial assistant, and Noami Elizée, Vogue’s associate market editor, both shared a list of 55 Black-owned brands to support “now, and always,” and Maya Allen, digital beauty editor at Marie Claire, highlighted 30 Black-owned beauty brands she’ll “never stop talking about.”

Read through, bookmark and seek out these brands — some of which you may already be familiar with — the next time you plan to purchase something. Then commit to supporting them long term.

On the list of our must-haves this week is a swimsuit we’ll be putting on the minute we’re allowed to go to the beach (while social distancing, of course), plus a gorgeous pair of heels, a restorative lip balm, a delightfully delicate lariat necklace and more.

Below, 10 picks from Black-owned fashion and beauty brands you can buy right now.

Andrea Iyamah Kanem High Waist Bikini, $185
https://www.andreaiyamah.com/collections/spring-summer-2020/products/kanem-high-waist-bikini
Get the Andrea Iyamah Kanem high waist bikini for $185.
Beneath Your Mask Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm, $22
Beneath Your Mask
Get the Beneath Your Mask remedy conditioning lip balm for $22.
R-Ki-Tekt Leather Envelope Carryall, $45
R-Ki-Tekt
Get the R-Ki-Tekt leather envelope carryall in YoAhni print for $45.
Edas Vivian Lariat Necklace, $128
Edas
Get the Edas Vivian lariat necklace for $128.
Briogeo Deep Conditioning Mask, $36
Briogeo
Get the Briogeo deep conditioning mask for $36.
Eternally in Amber Signature Wide Tooth Comb, $24.99
Eternally in Amber
Get the Eternally in Amber signature wide tooth comb for $24.99.
The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Lipstick, $13
The Lip Bar
Get The Lip Bar liquid matte lipstick in Hot Mama for $13.
TTOS Teal We Meet Again Slippers
TTOS
Get the teal we meet again slippers from TTOS for $125.
Pat McGrath Mthrshp Sublime Golden Opulence Mini Palette, $65
Pat McGrath
Get the Pat McGrath Mthrshp Sublime golden opulance mini palette for $65.
Earth Toned Collective Phylicia Top, now $139.77
Earth Toned Collective
Get the Earth Toned Collective Phylicia top for $139.77.

