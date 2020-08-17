Ten years ago, the world of plus-size fashion looked completely different than it does today. Twenty years ago, it was virtually nonexistent. And even when it came to the stores that did cater to larger bodies, trend-focused pieces were never the priority. Plus-size women simply didn’t have access to the same clothing that straight-size women had.

Now, things look a bit different. The 2020 plus-size women’s clothing market is a $9.8 billion industry, according to market researcher IBIS World. And that’s just in the U.S. There are thousands of options when it comes to shopping for clothing above a size 14 today — and many of those are (finally) just as trendy as straight-size counterparts.

When it comes to determining who to thank for the expansion of plus-size fashion as a whole, it’s impossible not to talk about the work of plus-size fashion bloggers. As Jess Sims wrote in a poignant article for StyleCaster, plus-size fashion wouldn’t exist without Black women. It wouldn’t exist without people like Gabi Gregg, Chastity Garner and Kelly Augustine and others who showed the world that larger bodies are worthy of style, too.

Despite their groundbreaking work, though, Black models, creators and designers are rarely given the credit they deserve. It’s part of why, when you Google “plus size clothing,” the first dozen or so options that pop up are all owned by white people — despite the fact that Black women have done more for plus-size fashion than most of us can even grasp.

There are hundreds of Black-owned clothing brands that offer plus sizes, though. Looking for somewhere to shop? Here are 12 to get you started.

A Los Angeles-based brand that offers up to 3X, Zellie For She sells dresses that will make pretty much everyone in your life jealous.

A different type of clothing brand, Boujee Fit sells shapewear pieces in sizes small to 4X. As the brand wrote in one Instagram post, “... we understand that every woman’s body is unique... it’s imperative to find quality shapewear that accentuates those features instead of hiding them.” Pretty great, right?

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the Wendy S Collection is a “boho glam and casual beachwear brand” with sizes 10 to 28. If you happen to be on the hunt for glamorous, colorful pieces that would look great next to a pool or ocean, look no further.

Another style blogger who has pioneered the plus-size fashion space, Kellie Brown’s And I Get Dressed merch is a collection of graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts. Many of them celebrate fat bodies, and everything is very, very cute.

Courtney Noelle Inc. is a “Black owned, woman owned, and ready to wear plus size design house” that sells sizes 1X to 4X. This brand is particularly great if you love a statement piece or dramatic dresses.

A single look at Demestik’s Instagram feed will show you just how unique, thoughtful and straight-up gorgeous this brand’s pieces are. Offering up to a size 2X, the New York-based brand’s pieces sell out quickly, but are well worth the wait.

Rue107 sells straight and plus sizes (small to 4X) and focuses on trendy, sexy styles. If you’ve ever wanted a perfect look for a big date or a night out, this is an excellent place to start.

Jibri Plus Size Apparel’s Instagram bio reads, “Glam plus size clothing designed by a glam plus sized woman.” And doesn’t that really say it all? If bold patterns, gorgeous silhouettes, or even stunning bridal looks are your thing, Jibri is for you.

Eleven60 describes itself as “a clothing line that provides high fashion trends to full-figured women.” The brand sells sizes 10 to 28 and emphasizes quality manufacturing in every piece.

Ruby Love sells period swimwear and underwear in all different colors, patterns, and styles. They also sell up to 3X, or a size 22/24.

Selling trendy streetwear pieces, Flaws Of Couture is available on ASOS Marketplace. The brand’s sweatshirts, in particular, are *chef’s kiss.*