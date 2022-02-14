With so many amazing hair care products out there, finding which ones will actually work for your particular hair is a never-ending challenge. Sometimes, even when you think you found your holy grail, it magically stops working with your hair, and works against it instead. Not to mention, the changes in weather also affect hair and how it responds to certain products, so it’s always a good idea to test out a couple throughout the year to find which one works best for you.
As for me, I’ve been natural for over a decade now and I’m still trying to figure out how to properly care for my hair. I’ve relied on the advice of friends who have similar textures, watched a million Youtube videos foolishly thinking I could easily recreate the styles after watching one time and even had my hair stylist talk me through maintenance tips. Though these methods are often tiresome ― many times I just threw on my bonnet and called it a night ― I came to one comforting realization: Black hair care, especially, is a lot of trial and error.
Because of this, I reached out to you, the readers, to ask what favorite Black-owned shampoos, conditioners, accessories and tools make your hair routine easier, all of which you can find below. After all, no one knows how well something works more than the people who actually use it.
