Camille Rose Almond Jai twisting butter

This styling butter from Camille Rose is a favorite among several of my HuffPost colleagues — and myself. It's super soft and has a nutty aroma that you'll want to smell all day. Almond extract, aloe vera and honey work together to condition, retain moisture and leave hair smoother.



"When wash day came around I knew Camille Rose had my back. It was my go-to product that kept my coils flourishing. When my fingers would tire, it would whisper sweet nothings to me filled with promise of bounce and shine. And, unlike the men I entertain, it was a reliable source of support." — Corey Townsend, HuffPost audience editor



"My hair doesn't do well with heavy creams and oils, so I'm always very particular about what I put in it. But this product is so light and smells good, compliments my curls and, best of all, it is deeply moisturizing without making it feel oily and lifeless." — Candice Frederick, HuffPost senior culture reporter

