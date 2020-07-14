Black hair is incredibly diverse. In terms of texture, it runs across a wide spectrum and many people might even find that their hair has more than one curl pattern.

Regardless of your hair type or how you plan on styling it, curly and coily textures tend to require a little more love and care, and using the right kinds of products is crucial to hair health.

“I love to use products that are just healthy for the hair, period,” Emmy award-winning hairstylist Lavette Slater told HuffPost. “Good products are just good products that have quality organic ingredients in it for any hair type. With that said, hair that is curly needs moisture. The natural oils from your scalp don’t reach the ends of the hair strand as easily as hair that is bone straight.”

Products catering to multiple hair textures, and Black hair specifically, and even products without potentially damaging ingredients like sulfates or parabens haven’t always been easy to find. Consumers are more conscious of which ingredients and products are right for their hair, and many Black-owned brands that cater to textured hair were born out of a lack of available products.

To help you narrow down your search for the right hair care products, we reached out to a few experts to share their favorite styling, cleansing and conditioning products they use on their clients and themselves. Read on to see their picks!