It’s the middle of summer and “real clothes” have never sounded less appealing. Of course, we’re not recommending you take Zoom calls in a lingerie set ― we’re recommending you turn your camera off and then take Zoom calls in a lingerie set.

Perhaps you want to give your air conditioner — and consequently, your wallet — a break from running 24/7. Or maybe you’re not quite ready to actually get dressed but are sick of wearing the same set of pajamas every day (just us?).