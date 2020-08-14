It’s the middle of summer and “real clothes” have never sounded less appealing. Of course, we’re not recommending you take Zoom calls in a lingerie set ― we’re recommending you turn your camera off and then take Zoom calls in a lingerie set.
Perhaps you want to give your air conditioner — and consequently, your wallet — a break from running 24/7. Or maybe you’re not quite ready to actually get dressed but are sick of wearing the same set of pajamas every day (just us?).
Whatever the reason, now is the perfect time to invest in a set. The ones below, from Black-owned brands, are a great place to start. This range of options includes affordable and splurge pieces and are straight up comfortable or super sexy. Take a look at some of our favorites: