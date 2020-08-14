Style & Beauty

6 Black-Owned Lingerie Brands To Add To Your Collection

Slip out of your work-from-home pajamas and into one of these sets instead.

It’s the middle of summer and “real clothes” have never sounded less appealing. Of course, we’re not recommending you take Zoom calls in a lingerie set ― we’re recommending you turn your camera off and then take Zoom calls in a lingerie set.

Perhaps you want to give your air conditioner — and consequently, your wallet — a break from running 24/7. Or maybe you’re not quite ready to actually get dressed but are sick of wearing the same set of pajamas every day (just us?).

Whatever the reason, now is the perfect time to invest in a set. The ones below, from Black-owned brands, are a great place to start. This range of options includes affordable and splurge pieces and are straight up comfortable or super sexy. Take a look at some of our favorites:

Love Vera Charlie Bubble Lace & Chain Set
Love Vera
Get the Love Vera Charlie bubble lace & chain set for $39.99
LaSette Ada Slip
LaSette
Get the LaSette Ada slip for $150
Beautifully Undressed Abrielle Blue Embroidered Bra
Beautifully Undressed
Get the Beautifully Undressed Abrielle blue embroidered bra for $169.66
Nude Barre Mocha Bralette
Nude Barre
Get the Nude Barre mocha bralette for $35
Anya Lust Coraline Babydoll Set
Anya Lust
Get the Anya Lust babydoll set for $165
Azaira Intimates Morghan Bra & High Waist Brief
Azaira Intimates
Get the Azaira Intimates Morghan bra for $216 and high waist brief for $114
