Style & Beauty

19 Black-Owned Pin And Patch Businesses To Support Right Now

From Black Lives Matter messaging to a crying Michael Jordan, these makers have you covered when it comes to accessories.

Is there anything cooler than a broken-in denim jacket covered in pins and patches? Not only can you customize your favorite wardrobe staples with these enamel and embroidered works of art, but you can also express what matters to you without saying a word.

Whether you’re looking to find racial justice-themed patches or you’ve been searching for an enamel pin of a Sailor Moon corgi butt (yep, it’s a real thing), why not support a Black maker and business owner while you’re at it?

Many of these shops offer other apparel and accessories, too, so feel free to treat yourself to a T-shirt or baseball cap while you’re at it. And if you’re in the market for new iron-on patches or enamel pins but don’t see what you need here, check out @blackpinmakerleague on Instagram to find more Black-owned shops who may have just the thing.

1
Peace Prospects
Peace Prospects
Get the Black Lives Matter Pin for $11
2
Badmouthed Bruja
Badmouthed Bruja
Get the Frida Pin for $13
3
KingPinz
KingPinz
Get the Crying Jordan Lapel Pin for $8
4
Blvck Supply
Blvck Supply
Get the Queen Gold-Plated Enamel Pin for $10
5
House Of Mosaic
House Of Mosaic
Get the Black Power pin for $12
6
Teal Teacup
Teal Teacup
Get the Corgi Moon Butt Pin for $13
7
Thenamel
Thenamel
Get the Flip-Up Glasses Pin for $13
8
Pop Pins NYC
Pop Pins NYC
Get the Love Your Skin Pin for $10
9
Happily Rudderless
Happily Rudderless
Get the I Don’t Share My Fries Enamel Pin for $10
10
The Carter Brand
The Carter Brand
Get the Black Panther T'Challa Patch for $10
11
Dark Devils Designs
Dark Devils Designs
Get the Misfit Club Enamel Pin for $10.60
12
Radical Dreams
Radical Dreams
Get the Black Girl Magic Patch for $10
13
Dorcas Creates
Dorcas Creates
Get the Bloom Enamel Pin for $13.26
14
PatchPartyClub
PatchPartyClub
Get the Cut From A Different Cloth Patch for $5.75
15
The Culture Carrier
The Culture Carrier
Get the Blackness Is Art Pin for $10
16
Starlight Deco Dream
Starlight Deco Dream
Get the Fancy Soft Enamel Pin for $5 pins and patches
17
Pinnacle Pins
Pinnacle Pins
Get The Black Times Newspaper Pin for $16
18
Brothas N Sistas
Brothas N Sistas
Get the Curly Love Patch for $8
19
Adorned by Chi
Adorned by Chi
Get the Limited Edition Character Pin for $12

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Style & BeautypinsBlack-owned businessaccessories