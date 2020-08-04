19 Black-Owned Pin And Patch Businesses To Support Right Now

Is there anything cooler than a broken-in denim jacket covered in pins and patches? Not only can you customize your favorite wardrobe staples with these enamel and embroidered works of art, but you can also express what matters to you without saying a word.

Whether you’re looking to find racial justice-themed patches or you’ve been searching for an enamel pin of a Sailor Moon corgi butt (yep, it’s a real thing), why not support a Black maker and business owner while you’re at it?

Many of these shops offer other apparel and accessories, too, so feel free to treat yourself to a T-shirt or baseball cap while you’re at it. And if you’re in the market for new iron-on patches or enamel pins but don’t see what you need here, check out @blackpinmakerleague on Instagram to find more Black-owned shops who may have just the thing.