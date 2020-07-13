8 Black-Owned Skin Care Products Influencers Have Loved For Years

Luv Scrub

We tend to put a lot of thought into the products we apply, but there’s one item Styles loves that actually preps the skin. “It’s an exfoliator tool you use in the shower. It helps remove dead skin cells and keeps your skin glowing,” she said. Luv Scrub is made of a mesh nylon material that doesn’t harbor bacteria like a sponge or loofah, and it dries quickly. Also, it’s long enough so you can reach your back with ease. The scrub, which can be used for up to 18 months, comes in a range of colors including African violet, summer shower and naked sunset.