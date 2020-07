8 Black-Owned Skin Care Products Influencers Have Loved For Years

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30

Influencer Vic Styles is a huge advocate for wearing SPF daily (as we all should be!), and one product she’s been using for four years and counting is Black Girl Sunscreen. “It was made specifically with brown skin in mind, so there’s no weird white or gray residue,” the Brooklyn-based content creator said. The sunscreen doesn’t contain oxybenzone and octinoxate (which harm coral reefs ), and it's packed with jojoba, sunflower oil and vitamin C-containing carrot juice. In addition to protecting against harmful rays, the sunscreen dries clear and doesn’t leave behind the dreaded white or ashy look, which is all too common. The brand was created in 2016 and now includes a sunscreen for children.