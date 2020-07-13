8 Black-Owned Skin Care Products Influencers Have Loved For Years

There’s no shortage of lists highlighting Black- and people of color-owned businesses. But sometimes those lists can be overwhelming, and they don’t always delve into why a specific product is so amazing or who it’s best for.
So what do you do when you want to support Black businesses but you don’t want to randomly select a product? Turn to influencers, of course. There’s no one more equipped to share a great recommendation. In addition to snapping great photos, they’ve also tried a ton of goods and are pros at disseminating info to their audience.
We asked influencers of all ages and skin types to share their favorite skin care products from Black-owned companies. These aren’t goods they just started using yesterday, but products they’ve been devoted to for years. The picks range from a sunscreen that doesn’t leave melanated skin looking ashy to the best serums to treat annoying dark spots.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.