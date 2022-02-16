Shopping

11 Black-Owned Swimwear Brands To Shop Online

Get ready for warmer weather with a swimsuit from these Black-owned brands, including Riot Swim, Matte Collection and LemLem.

The <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=blackownedswimwear-KristenAdaway-021522-620bc3eae4b083bd1cc4eae1&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F191585414%2Fpoint-guard-halter-swimsuit-s-m-l-1x-2x" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Point Guard halter swimsuit from Nakimuli" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620bc3eae4b083bd1cc4eae1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=blackownedswimwear-KristenAdaway-021522-620bc3eae4b083bd1cc4eae1&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F191585414%2Fpoint-guard-halter-swimsuit-s-m-l-1x-2x" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Point Guard halter swimsuit from Nakimuli</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=blackownedswimwear-KristenAdaway-021522-620bc3eae4b083bd1cc4eae1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmattecollection.com%2Fcollections%2Fss-2020%2Fproducts%2Fkai-one-piece-snake-print" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kai one-piece swimsuit from Matte Collection" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620bc3eae4b083bd1cc4eae1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=blackownedswimwear-KristenAdaway-021522-620bc3eae4b083bd1cc4eae1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmattecollection.com%2Fcollections%2Fss-2020%2Fproducts%2Fkai-one-piece-snake-print" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Kai one-piece swimsuit from Matte Collection</a> and <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=blackownedswimwear-KristenAdaway-021522-620bc3eae4b083bd1cc4eae1&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F997816958%2Fbright-delight-2-convertible-swimsuit-s" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bright Delight convertible swimsuit from Nakimuli" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620bc3eae4b083bd1cc4eae1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=blackownedswimwear-KristenAdaway-021522-620bc3eae4b083bd1cc4eae1&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F997816958%2Fbright-delight-2-convertible-swimsuit-s" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Bright Delight convertible swimsuit from Nakimuli</a>.
Left to right: Etsy/Nakimuli, Matte Collection, Etsy/Nakimuli
The Point Guard halter swimsuit from Nakimuli, Kai one-piece swimsuit from Matte Collection and Bright Delight convertible swimsuit from Nakimuli.

It’s never too early to start thinking about warmer days and rays of sunshine, and the best way to get ahead on your summertime plans is to map out all of the swimsuits you’ll sport. Aside from your trusty bottle of sunscreen and huge floppy hat, a cute swimsuit allows you to accessorize and embrace your body on the beach, at the lake or poolside.

When it comes to Black designers in the swimwear space, options are plentiful and versatile. Whether you want to make an eye-catching statement with a kente-inspired pattern from Yasmeen Opare’s Ashanti Swimwear or keep it simple with a solid two-piece from Brittany Kozerski’s Jade Swim, you can do it without emptying your bank account or worrying about finding a size that’s comfortable for you.

Many of the brands we list below offer a range of sizes, with some, like Bfyne and Novel Swim, going up to 3XL. Colorful, vibrant designs are abundant thanks to several designers who draw inspiration from prints specific to the their respective cultures. Different textures, silhouettes and price points await with our roundup of Black-owned swimwear brands to shop online.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Bfyne, Victoria's Secret
Bfyne
Founded by Nigerian-American designer Buki Ade, Bfyne offers hand-sewn, colorful African-inspired swimwear and clothing. The pieces come in a variety of styles, including one-pieces, two-pieces and cover-ups. Ade's designs are available to purchase directly on Bfyne's website and at Victoria's Secret. Sizing goes up to 3XL.
Get the Najwa swimsuit at Bfyne for $ 71.98.Get the Carii one-piece at Victoria's Secret for $143.
2
Etsy/Nakimuli
Nakimuli
For all things versatile and unique, there's Tennille McMillan's Nakimuli brand with many swimwear options to choose from. The colorful Bright Delight convertible swimsuit can be wrapped in multiple ways for a customized look, and the Point Guard halter swimsuit adds a vivid flare to your summer style. Sizing goes up to 3X.
Get the Bright Delight convertible swimsuit on Etsy for $120.Get the Point Guard halter swimsuit on Etsy for $120.
3
Revolve
Jade Swim
Founded by former fashion editor Brittany Kozerski, sustainable swimwear brand Jade Swim combines minimalism with unique silhouettes. One-pieces, two-pieces and mix-and-match tops and bottoms make up Jade Swim's collections, available on the brand's website as well as at Revolve, Nordstrom, Net-A-Porter and Ssense. Sizing goes up to extra-large.
Get the Yara one-piece at Revolve for $198.Get the Halo bikini top at Revolve for $108.
4
Ashanti Swimwear
Ashanti Swimwear
Ashanti Swimwear was founded by Yasmeen Opare and offers body care items like African soaps, oils and body butters in addition to swimwear. With sizing up to 4XL, the brand stays true to its mission to promote and provide size inclusivity.
Get the Ama top at Ashanti Swimwear for $33.91.Get the Ama bottom at Ashanti Swimwear for $33.91.
5
Madewell
Novel Swim
Designed and founded by Laura Paulino Rosenbaum, Novel Swim plays with cheeky, fun prints and sources the softest fabrics, most often made with recycled nylon yarns. Novel Swim is available at the brand's website, Madewell and Ban.do. Sizing goes up to 3XL.
Get the Raven 2Become1 swimsuit at Madewell for $120.
6
Matte Collection
Matte Collection
Swimwear from Briana Wilson's Matte Collection has been seen on many celebrities, including Ciara, Jordyn Woods and Gabrielle Union. Snake, zebra and leopard are just a few of the prints available. Sizing goes up to 2XL.
Get the Kai one-piece at Matte Collection for $26.Get the Alexander three-piece at Matte Collection for $32.
7
Net-A-Porter
LemLem
LemLem offers ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and swimwear, all made responsibly in Africa. Inspired by Ethiopian handwoven patterns and the colorful streetwear in Africa, founder Liya Kebede aims to preserve the local art of weaving and slow fashion. LemLem's swimwear is available on the brand's site, J.Crew, Farfetch and Net-A-Porter. Sizing goes up to extra-large.
Get the Nunu stretch-jacquard swimsuit at Net-A-Porter for $250.
8
Revolve
Riot Swim
Owner Monti Landers' vision is for Riot Swim to be an extension of your natural body and promote confidence. The brand offers high-waisted bikinis, cover-ups and unique one-pieces in vivid colors and inclusive neutrals. The swimwear collection is available at the brand's website, Revolve and PacSun. Sizing goes up to extra-large.
Get the Blaise one-piece bikini at Revolve for $99.Get the Bixi bikini top at Revolve for $45.
9
Diop
Diop
Founded by Mapate Diop in 2018, African diaspora-inspired streetwear brand Diop offers face masks, bags, sleepwear, socks and other apparel, including swim trunks. Diop's trunks are made of 100% recycled, four-way stretch materials and are gender-neutral. They come in four vibrant patterns (Mud Black, Akira, Lewa and Sasmita) and in sizes up to 2XL.
Get the Mud Black swim trunk at Diop for $75.Get the Lewa swim trunk at Diop for $75.
10
Madewell
Clem Swmwear
Each piece from J’Lysa Wilson's Clem Swimwear brand is designed and handcrafted with high-quality Italian fabric to flatter all body types in multiple colors. Sizing goes up to extralarge.
Get the Shaun one-piece at Madewell for $175.Get the Lynn bikini bottom at Madewell for $110.
11
Arrow and Phoenix
Arrow and Phoenix
For color variety and eco-friendly fabric, look to Arrow and Phoenix, which was founded by Kayla Bell to empower women and provide affordable and comfortable swimwear. Each swim piece comes in multiple colors, including the Wilshire one-piece, which is available in sangria, evergreen, buttercup and California poppy. Sizing goes up to 3XL.
Get the Wilshire one-piece at Arrow and Phoenix for $125.
