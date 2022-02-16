It’s never too early to start thinking about warmer days and rays of sunshine, and the best way to get ahead on your summertime plans is to map out all of the swimsuits you’ll sport. Aside from your trusty bottle of sunscreen and huge floppy hat, a cute swimsuit allows you to accessorize and embrace your body on the beach, at the lake or poolside.

When it comes to Black designers in the swimwear space, options are plentiful and versatile. Whether you want to make an eye-catching statement with a kente-inspired pattern from Yasmeen Opare’s Ashanti Swimwear or keep it simple with a solid two-piece from Brittany Kozerski’s Jade Swim, you can do it without emptying your bank account or worrying about finding a size that’s comfortable for you.

Many of the brands we list below offer a range of sizes, with some, like Bfyne and Novel Swim, going up to 3XL. Colorful, vibrant designs are abundant thanks to several designers who draw inspiration from prints specific to the their respective cultures. Different textures, silhouettes and price points await with our roundup of Black-owned swimwear brands to shop online.