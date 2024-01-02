‘Black Panther’ Actor Carrie Bernans Seriously Injured In Alleged Hit-And-Run In NYC

“Black Panther” and “The Color Purple” actor Carrie Bernans was critically injured after being struck by a driver who was allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run in New York on New Year’s Day.
The 29-year-old actor and stunt performer sustained serious injuries after a driver crashed into an outdoor dining shed at the Chirp restaurant in Manhattan at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, her representative told People in a statement.
Bernans suffered multiple broken bones in the incident and is currently in stable condition. She was among eight pedestrians injured. Her son, whom she recently gave birth to, was not with her at the time of the crash.
According to the NYPD via NBC New York, the accident took place during a foot chase after officers were informed about a physical assault involving a male driver, 44, and a female passenger, 34, in his black Mercedes.
The driver, whose name has yet to be released, was hospitalized in critical condition and is in police custody, according to CBS News.
On Monday, Bernans’ mom, Patricia Lee, opened up about the terrifying experience on Instagram, saying that her daughter is in “so much pain” and “can’t answer calls at this time.”
“She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near,” Lee wrote alongside graphic images of Bernans’ injuries. “It ended up knocking her unconscious and [pinned] her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.”
Lee added, “Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigates this path toward recovery and new beginnings,” before thanking “all the first responders, police, strangers, my friend Katherine, family & friends who’s helped her.”
A representative for Bernans didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.