'Black Panther' And 'Crazy Rich Asians' Casts Hung Out At SAG Awards

These pictures alone should win a statuette.

At Sunday night’s SAG Awards, the casts of diverse watershed movies “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” came together for an epic photo.

No, YOU’RE crying.

Photo Credit: Phillip Sun

Heavy hitters from both films, including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Awkwafina, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Ronny Chieng, and directors Ryan Coogler and Jon M. Chu were spotted in star-studded snap.

Chu also shared photos of the entire group, featuring some members of the casts of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace” as well.

Black Panther + Crazy Rich Asians + Bohemian Rhapsody + Versace in ONE EPIC PHOTO pic.twitter.com/CgXrR1e5bk — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) January 28, 2019

Given the cultural impact of “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” which symbolized wins in black and Asian representation, fans (understandably) became emotional at the sight of the photo.

your right its a beauitful moment pic.twitter.com/7aZD0hjxnV — Tracy Mesidor (@Being_Hopefull) January 28, 2019

Look at all this glorious talent! 😍 This warms my heart to keep grinding and stay encouraged! #BlackPanther #CrazyRichAsians — Ms. Rogers' New Year, New Neighborhood 🐐✒️🗡️ (@TheWriteSteph) January 28, 2019

Even Chu commented on how “historic and beautiful” the moment was.

“Black Panther” ended up taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture as well as Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. In his acceptance speech, Boseman touched on the significance of the film in an industry historically dominated by white actors and directors.

“One [question] is, ‘Did we know that this movie was going to receive this kind of response,’” Boseman explained. “The second question is, ‘Has it changed the industry? Has it actually changed the way this industry works and how it sees us?’”

“My answer to that is to be young, gifted and black,” he added, referencing the classic Nina Simone song of the same name. “Crazy Rich Asians” had been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. We can only imagine what these casts could achieve if we combined them!