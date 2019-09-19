PARIS (AP) — Emergency workers caught an unusual prowler lurking around rooftops in northern France: a black panther.

Firefighters and a veterinarian responded after residents of a neighborhood near Lille reported that a big cat had been spotted “strolling on residential gutters” on Wednesday night.

Photos taken after the fire brigade’s arrival captured the panther making itself at home above ground, perching on building ledges and pacing outside a closed window.

After firefighters secured a precautionary perimeter, the curious cat burglar slipped inside a house and workers trapped it.

The animal was put to sleep with a drug dart and put in a cage. It wasn’t clear where the panther came from or if it had escaped from a zoo.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Fotografía proporcionada por la Brigada de Bomberos del norte de Francia de una pantera en la canaleta de un edificio en Armentieres, Francia, el miércoles 18 de septiembre de 2019. (Sapeurs-Pompiers du Nord vía AP)