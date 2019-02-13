'Black Panther' Scores 14 Nominations At NAACP Image Awards Across Film And Music

The culturally impactful “Black Panther” earned multiple nominations across categories for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

The record-breaking Marvel film racked up 14 nominations in film and music, which included categories for Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation.

The civil rights organization revealed the nominations on Wednesday at a Television Critics Association and TV One joint press conference. NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson and TV One chairman and CEO Alfred Liggins were also present, a press release stated.

“Black Panther,” which is widely praised for its celebration of black culture and the African diaspora, also made waves in television and literary categories.

In television, Disney’s “Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest” was nominated for Outstanding Children’s Program. Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther? Prose Novel, was nominated in the literary category for Outstanding Literary Work.

Marvel leads the nominations in the motion picture categories with 13 nominations, the NAACP Image Awards press release stated. Other leading nominees include Netflix, which leads with 22 noms in the television categories.

Last month, “Black Panther” made history by becoming the first superhero film to receive an Oscars nomination in the Best Picture category.

The 50th NAACP Image Awards will air live on TV One Saturday, March 30 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“With TV One as our partner for the 50th Anniversary of the NAACP Image Awards, we’re delighted to have a platform to showcase artists and individuals of color and celebrate their talents and contributions,” Johnson said in a statement according to the release.