'Black Panther' Becomes First Superhero Film To Score Best Picture Oscars Nomination

“Black Panther” has made history as the first superhero movie to receive an Oscars nomination in the Best Picture category.

The culturally important film celebrating black culture and the African diaspora received a total of seven nominations for the 91st Academy Awards. The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani on Tuesday morning.

“Black Panther” also earned nods in the categories for Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song and Best Production Design.

Congratulations to Marvel Studios' #BlackPanther on its seven Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ediJCl4iTS — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 22, 2019

“Black Panther’s” Best Picture nomination is a first for Marvel Studios. The company celebrated the nod on Twitter shortly after nominations were announced.

“Congratulations to #BlackPanther on its seven Academy Awards nomination including Best Picture!” the Marvel tweet said.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Forest Whitaker.

In addition to breaking cultural barriers, “Black Panther” shattered box office records after it hit theaters in February, becoming the highest-grossing superhero film of all time in North America.

In addition to “Black Panther,” 2019 Academy Awards Best Picture nominees are: “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Roma,” “A Star is Born” and “Vice.”

The 91st annual Academy Awards show will broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 24.