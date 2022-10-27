Kimmel Gives 'Black Panther' Fans Sneak Peek At Sequel And They Get Quite A Surprise

Stars of the new “Black Panther” movie “Wakanda Forever” were lying in wait for fans who thought they were getting a sneak peek of the film.

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday invited people on Hollywood Boulevard to look through a hole in the wall for a snippet of the Marvel superhero sequel, which was premiering nearby.

But, instead, they were stunned to come face to face with actors Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright.

Watch what went down here: