February 28, 2022

Portraits of Black life paint a picture of American history. There are the iconic photos we remember of the civil rights movement: Rosa Parks on a bus, Ruby Bridges being escorted by U.S. marshals from her elementary school in New Orleans, Martin Luther King Jr. giving his “I Have A Dream” speech. There are the protest images of Tommie Smith and John Carlos holding up Black Power fists at the 1968 Olympics, of demonstrators holding “I Am A Man” signs in Memphis, of a man running ahead of a pack of police officers in Baltimore.

Advertisement

But just as important as the big history-making moments are the small moments of everyday life captured by Black photographers. The Gordon Parks image of a woman and child outside a department store in Mobile, Alabama. Florestine Perrault Collins’ portraits of family friends in New Orleans. The James Van Der Zee portraits of Black New Yorkers.

In that spirit, photographers Michael A. McCoy, Ruddy Roye, Vanessa Charlot, Kay Hickman and Kenneth McFarlane Jr. have spent Black History Month sharing images of Black people living their everyday lives who might otherwise have gone unseen. A grandmother in Miami’s gentrifying Liberty City neighborhood. A man waving an American flag in Times Square on Election Day. An urban farmer in Philadelphia.

“The role of the Black photographer has been to disrupt the photographic landscape by sharing photographs of Black people free of the white gaze,” Charlot, who is based in Miami, told HuffPost. “In doing so, Black photographers are able to restore the dignity of people who are often presented in the public space divorced from context, motives and histories.”

This photo essay offers an intimate look at Black life through the eyes of Black photographers — and speaks to why Black photographers are integral to recording history.

Advertisement

Ruddy Roye

“The role of a Black photographer in this time is to live, produce and survive. There cannot be just one role or a singular responsibility. Over the years, Blackness as a culture has been the favorite ingredient to fuse into everything. Whether it is breaking news, sports, music, food or fashion, Blackness has been exported and transported to every living room through vehicles that sometimes do not fully know or even understand the story that was unfolding before their eyes. I believe it is incumbent on the Black photographer to understand this lived experience, then find a way to survive the trauma that comes with doing the work. There is no dealing in Blackness without contracting the trauma that comes with it. There is no antidote, either — well, not yet.”

Ruddy Roye You are what you eat.

Ruddy Roye Burden bearer.

Ruddy Roye The protector.

Ruddy Roye Nonstop father.

Ruddy Roye Consuming our pain: Valerie Castile, center, the mother of Philando Castile, who was killed by police in Minnesota in 2016, celebrates his birthday.

Vanessa Charlot

“My work encourages audiences to think deeply about the stories and notions they hold to be true when they see Black bodies as static images. As a driving principle, my mission is to create work that stimulates widespread and far-reaching conversations that are both enlightening and uncomfortable, helping us all to reimagine our worlds where all people experience equal justice, increasing prosperity and equity.”

Advertisement

Vanessa Charlot Love: Joel and Robert, through a queer framework, explore ideas about love, sexuality and gender within Black communities. St. Louis, 2020.

Vanessa Charlot Democracy: Residents of a housing project in Miami watch the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. The photograph evokes how Black Americans have often been positioned as onlookers even though they are the invisible hand in the creation of American democracy.

Vanessa Charlot Military: A portrait of C.W. Griffin, American photographer and the first African American to be named Military Photographer of the Year for all branches of service, in Miami in 2021.

Vanessa Charlot Education: The band of historically Black college Florida Memorial University participates in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in the heart of Miami in January.

Vanessa Charlot Food: A grandmother and matriarch photographed in front of her home in the Pork 'n Beans housing projects in Miami's quickly gentrifying Liberty City area in 2018.

Michael A. McCoy

“Black photographers have a personal responsibility to document and record American history as it relates to Black people. It’s an obligation. If we don’t document our history, then who will? We need people to carry on the legacies of photographers Gordon Parks and Roy DeCarava, who beautifully captured everyday lives of Black people in America. For me, it’s a privilege to be able to represent the culture and have the trust of Black subjects who allow me into their lives and their spaces to accurately tell their stories with honor and dignity.”

Michael A. McCoy Fatherhood, Baltimore, 2017.

Michael A. McCoy U.S. Capitol Police officer and Iraq War veteran Eugene Goodman, seen here in 2022, stands in the Senate hall that he bravely defended on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Michael A. McCoy Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Howard Robinson, Chicago, 2022.

Michael A. McCoy Morgan State University ROTC commissioning ceremony, Baltimore, 2021.

Michael A. McCoy A "Justice for Kaepernick" rally outside NFL headquarters, New York City, 2017.

Kay Hickman

“We all use our experiences to shape what we see. Every photographer records how they see the world around them. It is important to be aware of varying views to formulate a more realistic reality. It is my goal to highlight the diversity and the genius in our everyday existence. I document, in hopes that the next generation, and even this generation, of Black people will find inspiration to be audacious and to be their authentic self, because Black culture is truly rich and enriching.”

K Hickman Photography Brods, from Wadadli Jerk, grilling jerk chicken at a Tompkins Avenue block party in Brooklyn, New York, in 2021.

K Hickman Photography A president-elect celebration in Times Square, New York City, in 2020.

K Hickman Photography Daniels in the Den in Brooklyn, New York, in 2016.

K Hickman Photography The 2015 book signing of the photographic journal "Timeless," which commemorates 50 years since the founding of the Kamoinge Workshop, a New York City photography collective.

K Hickman Photography Family: Greg Banks, Marlene and their son photographed at the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, in 2017.

Kenneth McFarlane Jr.

“From the very beginning of this medium, Black photographers have sought to take ownership of our image and narrative because our stories will always be more authentic and our images most accurate when we make them. I stand on the shoulders of these photographic ancestors and am acutely aware that I am a part of a photographic continuum that is far greater than anything I could create as an individual. It is an honor to add my work to the collective memory of my community.”

Kenneth McFarlane Jr. Channele and daughters Diamond and Aliyah photographed in West Philadelphia as part of the “Black Woman and Child” series.

Kenneth McFarlane Jr. Roxanne and daughter Tanya photographed in West Philadelphia as part of the “Black Woman and Child” series.

Kenneth McFarlane Jr. Three brothers stand for a portrait during a Juneteenth celebration in West Philadelphia.

Kenneth McFarlane Jr. Gary Smalls photographed in West Philadelphia.

Kenneth McFarlane Jr. Urban farmer Muneerah Harris photographed in West Philadelphia.

Art Directors: Christy Havranek and Isabella Carapella Senior Photo Editor: Damon Dahlen Copy Editor: Alexander Eichler Audience: Cambria Roth







