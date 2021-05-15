Black Teen Softball Player 'Humiliated' After Facing Backlash For Beaded Braids

A high school softball player in Durham, North Carolina, said she was “humiliated” last month when she was forced to cut beads off her braids in the middle of a game.

Pyles told the News & Observer that she felt the treatment from the officials was unfair.

“At this point, I feel humiliated, embarrassed because everybody was just trying to figure out what to do,” she said, describing how she felt at the time. “I know these beads have to come out. There’s nothing I can do to stop this.”

Pyles told the Southern Coalition for Social Justice’s Youth Justice Project that she had been told there were concerns that her hair was covering her jersey’s number. However, a photo from the game published by local news station WRAL shows her jersey number unobstructed.

She said she initially addressed the issue by tucking away her braids, but that game officials followed up to say that the beads had to be removed. She said some beads had to be cut out of her hair because they were wrapped tightly around her braids.

“They weren’t hurting me, but you could feel somebody snatching on your hair,” she said, adding that her braids got messed up in the process.

“I felt embarrassed, and I most definitely felt disrespected,” she said. “I just felt like the world was just staring at me.”

The teen said she was also frustrated because she had worn her hair in the same style at previous softball games.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, which interprets game rules from the National Federation of State High School Associations, sided with the game officials in a statement to WRAL. The organization cited a rule for softball games that states “plastic visors, bandanas and hair-beads are prohibited.”

“This is not a new rule, and when the violation was noticed by an umpire, the proper determination of illegal equipment was verified as supported by NFHS rule,” the group said.

NCHSAA did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comments.

Durham Public Schools, which does not impose a ban on beads in hair, said Wednesday after conducting an investigation that it believed a “blanket ban on hair beads is culturally biased and problematic.”

“We support our student, Nicole Pyles, and believe this rule should be amended,” DPS said. “We frown on any rule or policy that promotes cultural insensitivity or does not reflect the ideals and principles of DPS and our employees.”

The Durham City Council voted in January to ban employers from discriminating based on hairstyles, The Associated Press reported.

“My daughter — that whole team should’ve been protected,” Julius Pyles, Nicole Pyles’ father, told the Youth Justice Project. “Fix the policies for the Black children so they won’t be discriminated against.”