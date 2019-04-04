We love summer as an excuse to add plenty of color into our outfits, but it’s hard to avoid the allure of a the perfect little black dress. There’s just something so effortless, comfortable and easy about slipping on a black dress and accessorizing with woven shoes or statement earrings.
A black dress is also a great option for work, and there are actually a lot of styles that can be worn outside of the office, too. Whether you’re looking for a short wrap dress, a long summer dress or a dress with sleeves that won’t make you sweat, there are a lot of options out there. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
We’ve rounded up 20 black summer dresses that will have you looking chic and feeling comfortable all season. See below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.