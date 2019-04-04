We love summer as an excuse to add plenty of color into our outfits, but it’s hard to avoid the allure of a the perfect little black dress . There’s just something so effortless, comfortable and easy about slipping on a black dress and accessorizing with woven shoes or statement earrings.

A black dress is also a great option for work, and there are actually a lot of styles that can be worn outside of the office, too. Whether you're looking for a short wrap dress, a long summer dress or a dress with sleeves that won't make you sweat, there are a lot of options out there.