20 Black Summer Dresses That Are Perfect For Board Room To Boardwalk

We found short wrap dresses, long dresses and casual styles with sleeves that are perfect to take from work to weekend.
We love summer as an excuse to add plenty of color into our outfits, but it’s hard to avoid the allure of a the perfect little black dress. There’s just something so effortless, comfortable and easy about slipping on a black dress and accessorizing with woven shoes or statement earrings.

A black dress is also a great option for work, and there are actually a lot of styles that can be worn outside of the office, too. Whether you’re looking for a short wrap dress, a long summer dress or a dress with sleeves that won’t make you sweat, there are a lot of options out there. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

We’ve rounded up 20 black summer dresses that will have you looking chic and feeling comfortable all season. See below.

1
Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Find it for $99 from & Other Stories.
2
Rosemary Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Find it for $170 at Anthropologie.
3
Puff Sleeve Linen Wrap Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Find it for $119 on & Other Stories.
4
The Japanese GoWeave Tank Wrap Dress
Everlane
Find it for $100 at Everlane.
5
Oversized Shirt Dress
& Other Stories
Find it for $119 from & Other Stories.
6
Endless Summer By Free People I Need To Know Maxi Dress
Free People
Find it for $128 at Free People.
7
Flowy Wrap Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Find it for $99 from & Other Stories.
8
ASOS DESIGN Button-Front Linen Midi Dress
ASOS
Find it for $20 on ASOS.
9
Tori Dress
Reformation
Find it for $198 from Reformation.
10
Topshop Utility Midi Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Find it for $85 at Nordstrom.
11
Belted Silk Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Find it for $149 on & Other Stories.
12
Polka-Dot Jacquard Dress
Mango
Find it for $100 from Mango.
13
ASOS DESIGN Shirred Trapeze Midi Cotton Sundress
ASOS
Find it for $40 on ASOS.
14
Textured Bow Dress
Mango
Find it for $60 from Mango.
15
Noisy May Midi Shirt Dress
ASOS
Find it for $48 on ASOS.
16
UO Ember Smocked Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $79 at Urban Outfitters.
17
The Japanese GoWeave V-Neck Cocoon Dress
Everlane
Find it for $98 at Everlane.
18
UO Remy Linen Ruffle Square-Neck Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $59 at Urban Outfitters.
19
Cardall Textured Dress
Anthropologie
Find it for $140 at Anthropologie.
20
ASOS DESIGN Mini Wiggle Dress In Linen With Buckle Belt
ASOS
Find it for $60 on ASOS.
