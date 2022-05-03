Style & Beauty
Stylish Black Dresses To Wear To A Wedding

Feel like you have a million weddings and nothing to wear? Go for a versatile black dress.

We’re getting into that time of year again: wedding season!

As experts have noted (or as you might have noticed from the influx of invitations in your mailbox), 2022 is projected to bring the biggest wedding boom in more than three decades. For wedding guests, this means spending big bucks on airfare, hotels and gifts.

And then there’s the question of what to wear to all of these events. Fortunately you can’t go wrong with a little black dress ― or a midi or maxi black dress. It’s a versatile color that works with a wide range of shoes, accessories and styling approaches, so you can rewear your LBD for multiple occasions, nuptial or otherwise.

Below, we’ve rounded up 25 stylish black wedding guest dresses that won’t break the bank.

1
Amazon
A scalloped skater dress
$23.99 at Amazon
2
Anthropologie
Eva Franco's halter swing mini dress
$190 at Anthropologie
3
Anthropologie
Cali dress
$168 at Anthropologie
4
Abercrombie & Fitch
Drama ruffle maxi dress
$150 at Abercrombie & Fitch
5
Amazon
A flared skater party dress
$24 at Amazon
6
Nordstrom
Dress The Population's Nicole sweetheart neck cocktail dress
$148 at Nordstrom
7
Amazon
A chiffon party dress
$30.99 at Amazon
8
Reformation
Dominic dress
$148 at Reformation
9
Amazon
An off-the-shoulder high-low dress
$38.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A halter maxi
$40.99 on Amazon
11
Hill House Home
The Ava dress
$150 at Hill House Home
12
Amazon
An off-the-shoulder evening dress
$32.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
An off-the-shoulder ruffle dress
$37.98 at Amazon
14
Anthropologie
Beckett satin charmeuse maxi dress
$220 at Anthropologie
15
Amazon
A spaghetti-strap dress
$30.98 at Amazon
16
Torrid
Torrid's square neck skater dress
$75.50 at Torrid
17
Anthropologie
Hutch sweetheart midi dress
$190 at Anthropologie
18
Amazon
A tie-neck ruffle party dress
$34.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A V-neck adjustable-strap party dress
$35.89 at Amazon
20
Free People
Catch The Light midi
$108 at Free People
21
Amazon
A one-shoulder ruffle dress
$25.99 at Amazon
22
Target
A New Day sleeveless sundress
$20.99 at Target
23
Amazon
A V-neck faux wrap dress
$25.90 at Amazon
24
Reformation
Jamen dress
$148 at Reformation
25
Lulus
Cause for Commotion's black pleated bustier maxi dress
$89 at Lulus
