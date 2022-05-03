We’re getting into that time of year again: wedding season!

As experts have noted (or as you might have noticed from the influx of invitations in your mailbox), 2022 is projected to bring the biggest wedding boom in more than three decades. For wedding guests, this means spending big bucks on airfare, hotels and gifts.

Advertisement

And then there’s the question of what to wear to all of these events. Fortunately you can’t go wrong with a little black dress ― or a midi or maxi black dress. It’s a versatile color that works with a wide range of shoes, accessories and styling approaches, so you can rewear your LBD for multiple occasions, nuptial or otherwise.