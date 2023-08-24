Affordable Black Dresses That You Can Wear To A Fall Wedding

A little black dress is truly a timeless wardrobe staple, fitting for nearly every occasion, including a fall wedding . But although anyone who’s shopped for an occasion-specific dress recently knows they can be costly, we reject the belief that a good-looking, well-made LBD has to break the bank.

In the collection below, we’ve gathered an array of guest-perfect and season-appropriate black frocks that are $200 or less, even at luxury retailers like Nordstrom and Anthropologie. Whether you have an autumnal wedding to attend or just want to prepare for any future matrimonial invites, shop these sleek full-length gowns, flirty cocktail dresses, slinky silk numbers and much more.