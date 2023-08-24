ShoppingFashionStyleweddings

Affordable Black Dresses That You Can Wear To A Fall Wedding

All of these guest-perfect and season-appropriate dresses are $200 or less.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A little black dress is truly a timeless wardrobe staple, fitting for nearly every occasion, including a fall wedding. But although anyone who’s shopped for an occasion-specific dress recently knows they can be costly, we reject the belief that a good-looking, well-made LBD has to break the bank.

In the collection below, we’ve gathered an array of guest-perfect and season-appropriate black frocks that are $200 or less, even at luxury retailers like Nordstrom and Anthropologie. Whether you have an autumnal wedding to attend or just want to prepare for any future matrimonial invites, shop these sleek full-length gowns, flirty cocktail dresses, slinky silk numbers and much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Reformation
A high-slit knit dress
Made from a supremely soft stretchy ribbed knit, this medium-weight dress features an elegant boatneck, ruched detailing and a high slit. Available in sizes XS-XL and designed to be fitted throughout, this sleek dress pairs well with dress heels or even boots.
$148 at Reformation
2
Amazon
A full-length lace overlay dress
This floor-length dress with an empire waist features a floral lace overlay for sheer peekaboo moments down the V-neckline and on the arms. The full and flowy skirt also has a tulle underlay for added volume. This dress is made in plus sizes 14-28.
$59.99 at Amazon
3
Nordstrom
A plunge-neck trumpet gown
This dazzling gown features a tastefully plunging neckline, a high slit and a sweeping trumpet skirt. Made from a close-fitting and slightly stretchy crepe material, this dress is available in sizes XS-XXL.
$148.50+ at Nordstrom
4
Nordstrom
An one-shoulder form-fitting dress
Designed to have a figure-hugging and elegant fit, this sophisticated mid-length dress features a cascading bow detail on the shoulder. You can grab it in sizes XXS-XXL.
$148 at Nordstrom
5
Amazon
A slinky cowl-neck dress
Available in plus sizing XL-4X, this cowl-neck dress is made with a satiny, slightly stretchy material and features a draped front, adjustable straps and a tulip hem.
$41.99 at Amazon
6
Revolve
A sleek off-the-shoulder gown
Made from a thick curve-hugging fabric that has a slight stretch and a similar feel to scuba suit material, this full-length gown offers a slim fit and a cuffed, off-the-shoulder neckline. It's available in sizes XXS-XL.
$198 at Revolve
7
Nordstrom
A draped mesh gown
Perfectly draped and ruched in all the right places, this ethereal full-length gown is constructed with layers of lightweight mesh and features a cut-out shoulder design. It's available in plus sizes 14-24. It runs large, so if you're between sizes, the brand suggests sizing down.
$159 at Nordstrom
8
Anthropologie
A mock-neck mini dress
This '60s-inspired mini dress has a mock neck, keyhole detailing on the back and a fitted waist. Perfect with tights on a colder occasion or simply on its own, you can get this cocktail-perfect dress in standard sizes XXS-XL as well as petite and plus sizing.
$148 at Anthropologie
9
Nordstrom
A ruffle-sleeve midi dress
This sweet mid-length dress features a figure-skimming design, adorable ruffled cap sleeves and a trumpet-style hem. It can be purchased in XXS-L, but be warned, stock is low.
$89 at Nordstrom
10
Eloquii
A ruched one-shoulder dress
This sexy curve-hugging dress is made from a stretchy jersey knit material with a matte finish and comes in plus sizing 14-32. It features an off-the shoulder neckline, flattering ruche detailing along the front and waist and an asymmetrical hemline that falls mid-shin.
$49.99+ at Eloquii
11
Nordstrom
A satin wrap dress
Made from a sumptuous rich satin, this wrap dress features a flouncy silhouette and a ruffled hemline. Finished off with full-length lantern sleeves, this dress comes in sizes XS-XL.
$135 at Nordstrom
12
Nordstrom
A long tuxedo dress
A stylish and feminine twist on a formal tuxedo, this wrap dress has an ankle-skimming hemline, satin lapels and a waist-cinching belt. You can grab it in sizes 0-18.
$168+ at Nordstrom
13
Nordstrom
A fit and flare lace-paneled dress
The most notable feature of this flattering fit and flare dress is the sheer lace paneling along the hem and above the neckline. Finished with a sweetheart neckline and ruffle details along the sleeve, this dress can be purchased in plus sizes 1X-3X.
$109.95 at Nordstrom
14
Nordstrom
A feather trim sheath dress
Available in both standard sizing 4-16 and plus sizing 14-22, this sleek sheath dress offers a slim-fitting cut and feather trimmed sleeves for stylish detailing. It's made with a stretchy crepe material to hug curves and create a streamlined silhouette.
$189+ at Nordstrom
15
Anthropologie
An eyelet maxi dress
This edition of the Somerset maxi, an eternal Anthropologie bestseller, features beautiful eyelet detailing and the iconic tiered maxi silhouette. It also has slanted hidden pockets, a flattering smocked waist and comes available in standard sizes XXS-XL, petites sizes XXS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X.
$190 at Anthropologie
16
Nordstrom
A vintage-inspired cocktail dress
Giving a major nod to vintage dress designs of the '40s and '50s, this slim-fitting cocktail dress has a softly-gathered neckline made of soft sheer mesh and a V-back neckline. You can grab this in sizes 0-16.
$148 at Nordstrom

