Affordable Black Dresses That You Can Wear To A Fall Wedding

A little black dress is truly a timeless wardrobe staple, fitting for nearly every occasion, including a fall wedding. But although anyone who’s shopped for an occasion-specific dress recently knows they can be costly, we reject the belief that a good-looking, well-made LBD has to break the bank.
In the collection below, we’ve gathered an array of guest-perfect and season-appropriate black frocks that are $200 or less, even at luxury retailers like Nordstrom and Anthropologie. Whether you have an autumnal wedding to attend or just want to prepare for any future matrimonial invites, shop these sleek full-length gowns, flirty cocktail dresses, slinky silk numbers and much more.
1
A high-slit knit dress
2
A full-length lace overlay dress
3
A plunge-neck trumpet gown
4
An one-shoulder form-fitting dress
5
A slinky cowl-neck dress
6
A sleek off-the-shoulder gown
7
A draped mesh gown
8
A mock-neck mini dress
9
A ruffle-sleeve midi dress
10
A ruched one-shoulder dress
11
A satin wrap dress
12
A long tuxedo dress
13
A fit and flare lace-paneled dress
14
A feather trim sheath dress
15
An eyelet maxi dress
16
A vintage-inspired cocktail dress