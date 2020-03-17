It looks like Natasha Romanoff will continue to have red in her ledger a bit longer.

“Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming solo Marvel movie, is the latest casualty in a long line of major release dates falling victim to the coronavirus outbreak. After much speculation, a number of outlets reported on Tuesday that the film, scheduled to hit theaters May 1, would be delayed.

A source with knowledge of the situation told HuffPost that the date for “Black Widow” would be pushed back “in light of new CDC guidelines calling for eliminating larger public gatherings for eight weeks in response to COVID-19 and the temporary closure of a number of cinemas.” Other upcoming projects, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “The Woman in the Window,” originally set for release on May 8 and 15, respectively, will also be delayed.

The new release dates are yet to be determined.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, Marvel Studios has also halted production on Disney + shows “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “WandaVision,” while Disney has announced stoppages for projects including “The Little Mermaid,” “Home Alone” and “The Last Duel.”

