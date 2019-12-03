'Black Widow' Trailer Gives Scarlett Johansson Her Superhero Close-Up

The “Black Widow” teaser trailer dropped on Tuesday (watch it below), alternating slam-bang action with bits of reflection from Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel superhero.

“I used to have nothing but then I got this job, this family,” she says in a voiceover after peering into the mirror. “But nothing lasts forever.”

Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, fights impressively with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) before their guns-and-knives battle takes a sisterly turn to target “unfinished business.” The film, scheduled for release in May, takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” That explains why Black Widow is around to kick butt at all, given that she sacrificed herself in “Avengers: Endgame.”

David Harbour of “Stranger Things” looks appealingly kooky in the preview as Red Guardian Alexei Shostakov. He endures fat-shaming from Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff and a smile of agreement from Natasha.

Some weapons aren’t meant to kill.