An Emotional TikTok Reveals How Black Women Experience Touch Starvation

In a now-viral TikTok, 33-year-old Mayte Lisbeth gets vulnerable about how a recent long-term lack of affectionate touch has affected her psyche. The video鈥檚 caption 鈥 鈥淚t鈥檚 been five years of touch starvation. I鈥檒l probably have some more of it. I鈥檓 not handling it well鈥 鈥 is telling in itself, but the emotional recording reveals so much in the context of the isolation of Black women in America.

鈥淚 feel like I鈥檓 dying 鈥 I feel like if I were to get the kind of hug that I fucking really want, I would crumble into pieces,鈥 Mayte said during a poignant, nearly three-minute post in which she explains how difficult it is for her not to receive the affectionate touch her body and mind desperately crave.

@mayte.lisbeth Its been five years of touch starvation. I鈥檒l probably have some more years of it. I鈥檓 not handling this well. 鈾 original sound - Mayte Lisbeth

The video has garnered thousands of comments from other Black female TikTokers who share similar experiences. Some make links between quarantine, technology and celibacy.

As a Black woman, it鈥檚 hard not to watch and think of how misogynoir makes this experience uniquely relatable to me and my peers.

According to Healthline, touch starvation (also known as touch hunger or deprivation) is indeed a thing; it occurs when a person receives little to no touch from other living things for a prolonged amount of time. As humans, most of us naturally crave daily skin-to-skin gentle touch, which can release the important 鈥渃uddle鈥 chemical oxytocin, an essential contributor to our overall well-being and function. Positive physical interactions as short as three seconds 鈥 think: a great, genuine hug 鈥 can reduce cortisol levels and improve one鈥檚 immune system.

Healthy, consensual touch is not limited to only sensual or sexual exchanges. Handshakes and friendly hugs fit the bill, too. Still, we all know the difference between what it feels like to be on the receiving end of a handshake from a stranger and a hug from a loved one, which is also something Mayte justifiably critiques. 鈥淣one of those people love me,鈥 she says when discussing comments that suggest she pay for self-care services to meet her needs.

When viewing Mayte鈥檚 TikTok through the lens of Black womanhood, it鈥檚 evident how severely isolation plays a part in Black women and femme-identifying people鈥檚 health. Colorism, texturism, classism and proximity to whiteness all impact the love Black women do or don鈥檛 receive. Studies show that Black women marry less often and face discrimination within dating pools due mainly to white supremacist ideals around desirability. These feelings of loneliness also show up in work settings. Black women often tend to feel unsupported and undervalued as they must constantly prove their ability and worth in the workplace.

With all of the love that Black women and femme-identifying people give the world, it鈥檚 upsetting to see us have public breakdowns about not being loved in return. A world that loves and values us is possible. It happens when we collectively decide to discard violent tropes that isolate Black women and queer people. There鈥檚 a ton more to say about the hypersexualization of Black women and how that ironically isolates us even further, but for the sake of keeping it simple: This TikTok really resonated with me. Being touched regularly, lovingly and intentionally is our right, too.