These Black Women Make Sure Their Communities Are Seen

The achievements of black women are often celebrated in retrospect. They are rarely uplifted and honored as they are breaking ground. Former Rep. Shirley Chisholm, actress Hattie McDaniel, investigative journalist Ida B. Wells and scientists Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson are prime examples of black women who were not revered as the trailblazers they were until after their deaths.

This Women’s History Month, I wanted to give 11 black women their flowers while they’re still with us. The premise of my project is simple: highlight black women who are alive and doing wondrous work in their communities — through entrepreneurship, art, food, policy and physical activity — but who, like their predecessors, may not currently be household names.