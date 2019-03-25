BLACK VOICES

These Black Women Make Sure Their Communities Are Seen

Meet 11 black women who are encouraging others to see the beauty in themselves.
By Julia Craven

The achievements of black women are often celebrated in retrospect. They are rarely uplifted and honored as they are breaking ground. Former Rep. Shirley Chisholm, actress Hattie McDaniel, investigative journalist Ida B. Wells and scientists Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson are prime examples of black women who were not revered as the trailblazers they were until after their deaths.

This Women’s History Month, I wanted to give 11 black women their flowers while they’re still with us. The premise of my project is simple: highlight black women who are alive and doing wondrous work in their communities — through entrepreneurship, art, food, policy and physical activity — but who, like their predecessors, may not currently be household names.

The stories will be added below as they are published. Enjoy.

Melissa Falconer for HuffPost
HuffPost
Latoya Snell Embodies The Power Of Being Present
By Julia Craven
“If I am out there living and breathing and attempting, not having to be the best at it, but attempting, that is a powerful statement of its own.”
Melissa Falconer for HuffPost
HuffPost
Elizabeth Colomba Is Painting The Black Body In A Different Way
By Julia Craven
“There's power in embracing who you are, your history, what you look like and not trying to pretend to be somebody else.”
Reporter, HuffPost
