Blackpink Set To Be The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella

K-pop has proved to be an international force to be reckoned with over the past few years. Now it has arrived on one of the most iconic festival stages in the U.S.

Blackpink is set to become the first Korean girl group to perform at Coachella this April. Its shows at the festival will mark the first time the group has performed in the country.

When festival organizers released the official music lineup poster on Wednesday, the K-pop group was billed at the top of the list, performing on the first day of the festival along with hit-makers such as Janelle Monáe and Diplo.

And the group is poised to soak up all the attention it deserves on the day of their performance: Childish Gambino, whose song “This Is America” marked a cultural moment for 2018, is scheduled to headline on the same days Blackpink performs, April 12 and 19.

Fans and industry insiders celebrated Blackpink’s American debut.

Even though Blackpink has never performed in the U.S., its songs have made waves in American pop culture. The group released “DDU-DU DDU-DU” in 2018, which became the highest-charting song by a K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 after it debuted at No. 55 in June.

Then, in October, Blackpink’s agency, YG Entertainment, signed a deal with Interscope Records and Universal Music Group, who will represent the group outside of Asia.

Blackpink isn’t the only Asian group making headlines for Coachella this year. Perfume, a girl group from Japan, is said to be the first J-pop group to perform at the festival.

Hyukoh, an indie band also from South Korea, will be rocking the stage in September, too.

I dunno if anyone caught my hint in the piece but that surprise I was talking about was Perfume going to Coachella. Based on what their team said, I think they’re the first J-pop girl group to ever go. https://t.co/AenwZW7tNx — Tamar Herman (@TamarWrites) January 3, 2019

I've seen a lot of talk about BLACKPINK & Perfume heading to Coachella, but if you're interested in Hyukoh, I spoke to them a few years ago and think this is a decent tbt https://t.co/qmu0c96TY8 — Tamar Herman (@TamarWrites) January 3, 2019

Never heard of Blackpink? Educate yourself with a hit music video that electrified YouTube with more than 583 million views.