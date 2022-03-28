“Blade Runner 2049” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2017 sci-fi film stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and is a sequel to the 1982 movie “Blade Runner.” After joining Netflix on March 26, “Blade Runner 2049” quickly shot to the top of the platform’s trending list, which is unsurprising given the critical acclaim it received during its original theatrical run.

The second most popular film on the platform is a newer sci-fi movie. “The Adam Project” is about a time traveler from the future (played by Ryan Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self to carry out a mission after crash landing in 2022.

Warner Bros Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling star in "Blade Runner 2049."

Other new Netflix movies including the Swedish thriller “Black Crab” and the biographical drama “Rescued by Ruby” are also in the ranking at the moment.

As for non-Netflix offerings, the 2018 British heist movie “King of Thieves” is getting some attention. The film stars Michael Caine and Jim Broadbent and is based on a real safe deposit burglary that occurred in 2015.

