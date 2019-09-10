Blake Griffin just went hard to the comedic hoop.

The NBA star scored some funny points with Caitlyn Jenner as he teased her during a Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin.

A clip (see it below) posted Monday by the channel shows the Detroit Pistons star, who once dated Jenner’s daughter Kendall, doing a risque routine about Jenner and her family. Jenner, the former Olympic decathlon champ who announced her gender transition a few years back, laughed at the jokes as she sat on stage next to Robert De Niro and Baldwin.

(The roasters traditionally go after each other, as well.)

In perhaps Griffin’s most memorable line, he feigned seriousness while Jenner motioned for him to get to the inevitable punch line.

“As an athlete, I want to thank you for your bravery,” Griffin said. “As a human, I want to thank you for the doors you’ve opened. And on behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I wanna thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.”

The “Roast of Alec Baldwin” airs on Sept. 15.