Blake Lively Donates Big Bucks To Coronavirus Relief While Roasting Ryan Reynolds

In times of great uncertainty, it’s comforting to know that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will never miss out on an opportunity to poke fun at each other.

The married couple announced on Monday that they are donating $1 million to charitable food banks in both the United States and Reynolds’ native Canada amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lively and Reynolds allocated $500,000 each to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help feed those in need, as thousands of people have been affected by loss of work, a lack of medical care and reduced access to food supplies due to the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA,” Lively wrote on Instagram. “If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

While she underscored the importance of social distancing to stop the spread to vulnerable populations at this time, the “Gossip Girl” alum also encouraged everyone to stay connected in other ways.

“Remember the lonely and isolated. FaceTime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this,” she wrote. “Communities are stepping up — shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”

And because we all could use a laugh right now, Lively ended her message by joking Reynolds was using the crisis to his own benefit.

“Can someone please tell Ryan that ‘emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing,” she concluded. “Nothing can save him.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" in May 2019.

Lively has been a frequent target of her husband’s well-documented internet trolling.

Earlier this year, Reynolds posted a series of photos of the couple in which Lively is either slightly cropped out or making a funny face and he’s looking as handsome as ever to celebrate her birthday.

At the time, Lively said she was “working on” her next move against the “Deadpool” star, quipping, “I gotta dig something up.”

How is #BlakeLively going to get @vancityreynolds back for his birthday tribute to her?



She says she's got something up her sleeve... 🤫#TheRhythmSection pic.twitter.com/6AuZ1qgRLa — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

Reynolds shared a post of his own announcing the donation on Monday and similarly urged his followers to give what they can during the crisis.

But, of course, he also couldn’t help but find the funny, taking his sights off Lively and onto frequent social media sparring partner Hugh Jackman.

“Take care of your bodies and hearts. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection,” Reynolds concluded, before he joked: “Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-[crying emoji]-HUGH.”

Reynolds and Lively are two of many celebrities offering a helping hand throughout the health crisis.

This past week, designer Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, while Justin Timberlake announced that he’d be donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

“This is a crazy time, but remember we’re all in it together,” Timberlake wrote. “Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need.”

