Blake Lively Sees Right Through Jimmy Fallon's B.S. In 'Box Of Lies'

"The Rhythm Section" star owned "The Tonight Show" host in the game.

Blake Lively owned Jimmy Fallon Wednesday in a game of deception on “The Tonight Show.”

“Box of Lies” featured the host and the “Rhythm Section” star describing unusual items to each other and guessing whether they were telling the truth about them.

Lively used her “Deadpool” knowledge ― she is, after all, married to “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds ― to ferret out Fallon’s lies about an object made of “rock” in more ways than one.

Curious? Watch Lively dominate above.

