Cheeky Blake Lively Hops Rope To Fix Her Display At Kensington Palace Exhibit

Blake Lively just made it fashionable for even a celebrity to be their own curator. (Watch the video below.)

The “Shallows” star was checking out the open-since-April “Crown to Couture” exhibit in Kensington Palace when she noticed that her 2022 Met Gala gown needed some adjusting on the mannequin.

Advertisement

Perhaps security wasn’t expecting the changes to be quite so DIY. Lively entered the normally forbidden space to make the alterations herself.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” she wrote with the Instagram story video she shared Tuesday.

The ensemble now immortalized in the royal setting is the Versace Atelier gown and Lorraine Schwartz-designed crown and earrings worn by Lively at the 2022 Met Gala, perhaps fashion’s biggest night.

Advertisement

“I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this... just. Wow,” the “Gossip Girl” alum said on another Insta story. “Something I’ll never forget.”

The exhibit costs the equivalent of around $32 for adult nonmembers.

“Discover how the trailblazing fashion fashion of 18th-century nobility has inspired today’s iconic red-carpet looks,” the palace promises on the website.