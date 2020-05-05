Blake Lively Reveals A Hilarious Connection Between Her Met Gala Looks And The Carpet

Maybe it’s a coincidence, maybe not, but either way Blake Lively revealed something incredibly funny on Monday: The actor’s gowns for the Met Gala apparently matched the carpet three years running.

The 2020 fete has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus, so the former “Gossip Girl” star, who has attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fashion event since 2008, honored it online with a proper throwback.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the 32-year-old actor shared her Met Gala looks from 2016, 2017 and 2018 ― and it turns out each year’s gown perfectly matched the color of the carpet on the steps of the Met.

“When the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016,” she wrote in the caption.

Racking up more than 2 million likes, the photos drew comments from fellow celebs who couldn’t get over the seeming coincidence.

“How far in advance do you have to tell Anna [Wintour] what color to make the carpet?” quipped model Gigi Hadid, referring to the Vogue editor-in-chief and chairwoman of the gala event since 1995.

Actor Cazzie David also commented: “Did you do this only for the insta slide 4 years later cause if so I’d understand.”

The theme of this year’s event would have been “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” and we can only wonder if Lively would have matched the carpet yet again. Here’s hoping she brings the matching magic to 2021.