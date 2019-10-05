Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Third Baby

Former “Gossip Girl” Blake Lively and “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their third child, according to media reports.

The new family addition joins the couple’s daughters Inez, 2, and 4-year-old James.

It’s not clear when the baby was born. It may already be close to two months old, Us Weekly reported.

The couple hasn’t yet publicly announced the birth, and the baby’s gender and name haven’t yet been revealed. Reynolds posted photos Friday from a dinner date with his wife on his Instagram stories.

The couple, who married in 2012, revealed they were expecting in May at the New York premiere of Reynolds’ film “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” when Lively debuted her bump. She joked on Instagram that she was a PokeMOM, adding: “Out now.”

Lively, 32, indicated to People Magazine in 2016 that she and Reynolds, 42, may be planning a large-ish family. She was one of five kids, and he was one of four.

She told Marie Claire that same year that they aim to raise their children as normally as possible.

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had,” Lively said. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”